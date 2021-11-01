The Future is Bright For Packaging Foams Market Industry Revenue

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The packaging foams market is estimated to be USD 12.81 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 17.21 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2017 to 2022.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=175027446

The growth of the packaging foams market is attributed to its reasonable cost, increased acceptance from various end-use services such as food packaging and protective packaging, and increasing demand from emerging countries. Packaging foams are used mainly in end-use services such as food service and protective packaging. Technological advancements in packaging and transportation techniques is driving the growth for the packaging foams market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for packaging foams. The countries in this region such as, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Thailand are witnessing a gradual increase in the use of packaging foams in food and protective packaging services.

China leads the market for packaging foams in the Asia-Pacific region. It is projected to be a high growth market, owing to its growing economy, rapid technological advances, and expanding manufacturing capabilities. China is the fastest-growing market for packaging foams in Asia-Pacific. The emerging e-commerce sector and ensuring quality of products after transportation favors the growth of the packaging foams market in this country.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=175027446

The flexible foam segment is the fastest-growing structure type of packaging foams in the Asia-Pacific region. It is mostly used in protective packaging end-use services. Flexible foam’s anti-static feature makes it the preferred packaging option for electronics parts and in medical tools & equipment, and sporting goods.

Companies operating in this market are strengthening their R&D capabilities to provide cost-effective products. These products are manufactured by adhering to the regulations set by various associations and governments. All these developments are expected to lead to the sustainable growth of the packaging foams market during the next five years. Armacell (Germany), JSP (Japan), Zotefoams Plc. (U.K), BASF (Germany), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Synthos SA (Poland), Rogers Corporation (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Arkema (France), Total (France), Recticel (Belgium), and Foampartner Group (Switzerland), among others, are the active players in the packaging foams market.