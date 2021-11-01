Demand for Wild Pollock Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 12 Bn by 2029

Globally, wild pollock is amongst the top ten, most consumed fish, and it has continued to witness a healthy demand from consumers as a high-protein, low-cholesterol fish variant. Wild pollock has gained significant traction among consumers as an affordable alternative to cod fish. Brimming with potential, the wild pollock market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% as revealed by Fact.MR.

This growth is backed by rigorous initiatives by GAPP (Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers) organization for marketing wild pollock thus increasing its market share in the global cod fish market. Within the supply chain, tier-1 players have also ventured into the production of several ready-to-eat products containing wild pollock as an ingredient.

Wild Pollock Market: Key Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the wild pollock market with detailed segmentation on the basis of species, form, end-use industry, distribution channel, and key regions.

Species

Alaska Pollock

Atlantic Pollock

Form

Fresh

Whole

Fillet

Frozen

Whole

Fillet

Canned

End-use Industry

Household(Retail)

Foodservice (HORECA)

Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Industry

“The global wild pollock market is witnessing significant volatility in prices due to the trade war between United States and China. While Russian companies are banking upon low cost, their U.S. counterparts are highlighting MSC certification as their key value proposition.”, -says the Fact.MR analyst

Europe to Witness Two Fold Growth as Russian Companies Introduce Innovative Variants

Europe is leading the wild pollock market in terms of demand and production. Wild pollock demand in Europe is projected to grow 2X over the forecast period. Russian players are investing in building shore-side processing plants for converting whole fish to other variants such as fillets, surimi, and minced fish. This will help to fulfill the increasing demand from China.

North American manufacturers are conducting consumer surveys with GAPP for understanding target consumers and preference for wild pollock. The wild pollock market in Latin America is in its growth phase and is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Being both a production and a consumption cluster, East Asia is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period, where countries including Vietnam and Thailand largely influence demand.

