Data Classification Market Competition by Manufacturers 2025

The global data classification market size is projected to value at USD 2.44 billion by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 25.7% from 2019 to 2025. The rising number of stringent regulations, generation of high volume of data, and the launch of machine learning and big data technology are a few of the key features driving the market growth. Furthermore, the data-driven decision-making for rising product launch, numerous enterprises, and sales are the key factors boosting growth.

Data classification provided as an integrated and standalone solution is transforming the process of information generation, storage, and it’s processing. The similarly tagged information coupled with industry defined segregation is important in deploying actionable insights. Therefore, businesses prefer integrated data security platform for protection and data classification. Additionally, the disadvantages of non-compliance can result in a huge reputational and financial losses. Therefore, the use of data classification solution is important for data security issues since it classifies the information on the basis of the nature of the content.

Data classification solution is expected to register significant demand across developed nations like Canada, U.S., Japan, and Germany. Such countries focus on using developing automation solutions and technologies for better production and limited errors. Vendors in this market provide advancements and are opting for expansion strategies to enhance their portfolio in the data classification market. This is expected to intensify the competition between emerging and existing market players over the forecast period.

Some of the companies for Data Classification market are:

IBM; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation, and Google. These vendors stimulate the market with their upgraded solution, worldwide presence, reliable services, and integrated data security platform.

