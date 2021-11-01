PeroxyChem (US) and United Initiators (Germany) are the Leading Players in the Persulfates Market

The global persulfates market size was USD 730 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 861 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2020 and 2025. APAC accounted for the largest share of the persulfates industry globally. Persulfates, due to its oxidizing properties, are widely used in various end-use industries, such as electronics, polymer, water treatment, cosmetics & personal care, and pulp, paper & textiles. There are three main types of persulfates: ammonium, potassium, and sodium. All three persulfates can be used as a substitute for each other.

Persulfates are used in end-use industries such as a polymer, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, pulp, paper & textiles, water treatment, oil & gas, and soil remediation, among others. The increasing capacity additions by polymer manufacturing companies in the recent past have increased the use of persulfates, which are used as an initiator during the polymerization reaction. However, there has been a plastic demand setback due to lower consumption in China. The demand for persulfates in these end-use industries is projected to grow at a relatively slow rate in the coming years due to economic slowdown and the impact of COVID-19. For the impact of COVID-19 will be seen for the FY-2019-2020 and 2020-2021 as the growth of the persulfates for these years will be slowed down. China is the largest producer and exporter of persulfates in the world, and COVID-19 has resulted in a temporary closure of manufacturing plants in China.

The leading players in the persulfates market include PeroxyChem (US), United Initiators (Germany), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Ak-Kim –Kimya (Turkey), Adeka Corporation (Japan), and Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company (China). These market players account for a large share of the market.

PeroxyChem is a global producer of specialty chemicals, focusing on peroxygen chemistry and its related technologies. It is also the only manufacturer of persulfate in North America. Evonik Industries completed its acquisition for USD 640 million in February 2020. PeroxyChem’s three principal chemistries include hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and persulfates. The company is also one of the largest global manufacturers. PeroxyChem has launched its new product in the Klozur Series– Klozur One, an activated sodium persulfate. This has enhanced the product portfolio of the company and is expected to be advantageous for use in in-situ chemical oxidation (ISCO), which is used for soil remediation.

United Initiators is one of the leading manufacturers of organic peroxides and persulfates. The company has a strong presence in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. It caters to the demand for persulfates from end-use industries such as cosmetics, electronics, disinfectants, building & construction, textile, metal treatment, oil & gas, pulp & paper, and pool & spa. The Degussa-Aj (Shanghai) Initiators, one of the top persulfate manufacturers from China, is a subsidiary of United Initiators. The company has entered in a joint venture with VR Persulfates in 2018 for manufacturing persulfate. The manufacturing plant of VR Persulfates is in Ahmedabad, India. In 2019, the company opened a new plant with 10 KT annual production capacity of sodium persulfates in Huaibei, China.

