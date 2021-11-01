Brain Monitoring Market – Emerging Trends & Future Growth Prospects – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Brain Monitoring Market by Product (Device, MRI, CT, PET, EEG, EMG, MEG, TCD, ICP, Electrode, Paste, Gel, Battery, Cable, Invasive), Disease (TBI, Stroke, Dementia, Epilepsy, Headache, Sleep) & End User (Hospital, Clinic, ASC) – Global Forecasts to 2025″, The global brain monitoring market size is estimated to be USD 8.6 billion by 2025 from USD 6.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Brain Monitoring Market”

594 – Tables

34 – Figures

355 – Pages

Overview:

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Brain Monitoring market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and market sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and sub-segments.

Secondary Research

This research study involved the extensive usage of secondary sources; directories; databases such as Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Wall Street Journal; white papers and annual reports; company house documents; investor presentations; and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the brain monitoring market. It was also used to obtain important information about the key market players, market classification & segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, and key developments related to market and technology perspectives. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

Some of the key secondary sources referred to for this study include:

# World Health Organization (WHO)

# National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)

# World Federation of Neurology (WFN)

# Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

# Epilepsy Foundation

# American Brain Foundation (ABF)

# Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA)

# Neurology Asia Journal

# Alzheimer’s Association

# American Neurological Association (ANA)

# European Journal of Neurology

Primary Research

In the primary research process, various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information important for this report. Primary sources from the supply side include industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, and related executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the brain monitoring market. After the complete market engineering process (which includes calculations for market statistics, market breakdown, market size estimations, market forecasting, and data triangulation), extensive primary research was conducted to gather information and verify and validate the critical numbers arrived at.

Some of the major objectives of primary research are:

# To validate market segmentation defined through an assessment of the product portfolios of leading players

# To understand the key industry trends and technologies defining the strategic growth objectives of market players

# To gather both demand- and supply-side validation of the key factors affecting the market growth

# To validate assumptions for the market sizing and forecasting model used for this study

# To understand the market position of leading players in the brain monitoring market and their market share/ranking

Market Size Estimation

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the Brain Monitoring market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market.

Bottom-Up Approach

The bottom-up procedure was adopted to arrive at the overall size of the Brain Monitoring market from the revenue of key players (companies), their shares in the market, and their annual sales of Brain Monitoring products.

