Human Microbiome Market is Expecting Major Technological Makeover by 2028 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Human Microbiome Market by Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food, Diagnostic Tests, Drugs), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Disease (Infectious, Metabolic/Endocrine), Research Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics) – Global Forecast to 2028″ The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Human Microbiome Market”

133 – Tables

26 – Figures

176 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37621904

This market research study involves the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global human microbiome market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and assess market prospects. The human microbiome market’s size was estimated through various secondary research approaches and triangulated with inputs from primary research.

Secondary data

The secondary sources referred to for this research study include publications from government sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Human Microbiome Project (HMP), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ClinicalTrials.gov, Expert Interviews, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis); business magazines and research journals; press releases; and trade, business, and professional associations. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to arrive at the global human microbiome market’s overall size, which was validated through primary research.

Primary sources

In the primary research process, various sources from the supply sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources from the supply side include industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, technology & innovation directors, personnel from research organizations, physicians, academic institutes, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the human microbiome market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=37621904

Market Size Estimation

In this report, the global potential market size for the human microbiome was calculated using the epidemiology approach.

# Key indications were identified for which microbiome therapy clinical trials are underway

# For respective disease categories, estimating the potential market for microbiome-based drugs from existing non-microbiome-based drugs market Microbiome therapeutics are likely to be adopted by a set of patients who show side-effects for existing therapies. Therefore, the percentage of the patient population showing some side-effects with existing therapies was identified. This percentage was then applied to the total therapy market to derive the human microbiome’s total addressable market.

# To calculate the total market for microbiome therapy, the penetration rate for microbiome therapies was applied to the total addressable market

# Primary experts then validated this approach.

Individual shares of each product, disease, region, and application were arrived at based on parameters such as product pipeline, clinical trials progress, target indications, funding scenario, and research intensity in the microbiome.

Data Triangulation

After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes explained above—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides of the human microbiome market.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=37621904

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/human-microbiome.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/human-microbiome-market.asp