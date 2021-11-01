Automotive Magnesium Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

A recent study by Fact.MR on the Automotive Magnesium market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 and 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the Automotive Magnesium market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of Automotive Magnesium . The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the Automotive Magnesium market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the Automotive Magnesium market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the Automotive Magnesium market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Takeaways from Global Automotive Magnesium Market

The global Automotive Magnesium market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 150 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.6X times more value as compared to 2020.

Growing R&D activities and new product launches are set to benefit the Automotive Magnesium market by the end of 2031.

Passenger vehicles will account for more than 58% of the global Automotive Magnesium market by the end of the 2031.

The chassis & suspension segment is anticipated to lose around 108 BPS during the forecast period of.

China holds a leading share and accounts for more than 18 MMT of Automotive Magnesium production, to cater to the rapidly growing automotive manufacturing in the country.

The markets in North America and Mexico are set to grow at a moderate pace, together accounting for around 20% demand share, globally.

“AHSS is set to be a promising material by the mid-term forecast period, owing to extensive inclination of automakers towards making vehicles light in weight”. Says Analyst at Fact.MR

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Magnesium Market

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill. Business activities have registered a downturn in the form of dwindling sales due to reduced production and demand. The same is true for the Automotive Magnesium market. A prominent end use of Automotive Magnesium is in automotive application. The ongoing pandemic has led to a decline in all industrial activities, in the wake of disrupted supply chains.

Extended lockdowns across different countries have hit the production of Automotive Magnesium for the past months, as key manufacturing units and factories are shut. Even after these lockdowns are lifted, it will take at least a couple of quarters to restore production to normal. Thus, contracting demand from allied industries in the second quarter of 2021 will have a prolonged effect on the growth of the global Automotive Magnesium market.

Global Automotive Magnesium Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies

The global Automotive Magnesium market is fragmented in nature. Voestalpine Stahl GmbH , POSCO, Formosa, JSR, Owen Corning, ThyssenKrupp AG, Trinseo, LG Chem, Aleris International, Dupont, Eastman, SGL Carbon SE, Guirt Holding AG, Teijin Limited, Hunstman, ExxonMobil, Covestro, Mitsubishi, DSM, Solvay, SSAB AB, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, Nucor Corp, Trinseo, Luxfer, Kaiser, Hindalco, Braskem, UFP Technologies, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ineos, Chevron Phillips, SABIC, Toray, Celanese, BASF, and ArcelorMittal SA. are among the tier 1 players. Together, they are anticipated to account for more than 80% of the global market share in 2021.

Key manufacturers are observed to be involved in extensive research, product development, and collaborations with key manufacturers to enhance their market share. Moreover, these key manufacturers have also showcased inorganic strategies. For instance, in December 2020, two steel market giants, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, together acquired loss making steel firm Essar Steel in India. This acquisition is set to enhance the company’s market share in the South Asia region.

Automotive Magnesium Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Automotive Magnesium market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by material, vehicle, application, and key regions.

Material

Steel

HSS

AHSS & UHSS

Metals

Aluminum

Magnesium

Titanium

Polymers

PP

PU and continued…

Application

Engine & Mechanical

Chassis and Suspension

Powertrain

Others

Exterior & Structural

Body Structure and Frame

Body Panels & Trims and continued…

Regions

North America

Latin America Excluding Mexico

Europe Excluding Germany

East Asia Excluding China

South Asia & Oceania and continued…

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Automotive Magnesium market across the globe.

