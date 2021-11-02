Runaways Announces Release of New Collidescope Crush Sunglasses

Fremont, NE, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — If you want to squeeze in a few more days in the great outdoors before the winter sets in for good, Runaways, in typical fashion, will have you looking your best, gearing you up to get in a final few rays with their new, Kaleidoscope Crush polarized sunglasses.

Runaways has been making waves for its unique, colorful, affordable sunglasses and their new Collidescope Crush would be a welcome addition to any collection. Colorful, bold, practical, and extremely durable, they’ll allow you to “venture into the bright,” like never before.

These sunglasses feature remarkably durable frames that can hang with the most active and demanding of lifestyles. They’re made from acetate and extremely tough plastic that retains a high degree of flexibility even after the forming process. You’ve heard it said that when the pressure’s on you should bend and not break, and neither should your sunglasses.

The frames are mated to bright Aqua Blue lenses that offer UV400 protection and are the capstone of these polarized sunglasses. They offer you full protection from harsh UV rays, block out a substantial amount of the glare in even the brightest settings, and will turn heads all day long.

Speaking of which, these durable sunglasses’ acetate frames are brilliantly decorated with Hawaiian-esque pink and red floral patterns. Predominantly blue, these sunglasses are accented by motifs of flowers and palm trees. Like a Kaleidoscope, these sunglasses can’t be fully appreciated with a passing glance. They beg to be admired time and time again.

This pair of sunglasses, with its polarized lenses and UV protection, will help prevent reflected light and harsh glare from causing excessive eye fatigue, and the refreshing, visually stimulating design will add a new dimension to your wardrobe. Unabashedly cool, comfortable, practical, and tough, these sunglasses will suit you well this season and for many seasons to come.

Runaways’ full online product catalog contains many other stellar examples of attractive yet durable sunglasses, in addition to their new Collidescope Crush glasses. If you’re looking for a different pair of cheap sunglasses, such as shield-style or aviator sunglasses, in a totally different design, they offer interested consumers a great jumping-off point.

All of their sunglasses sport original designs and many of them feature polarized, mirrored lenses that reduce glare and offer 100% protection against UV light. They invariably provide high quality at a low price – perfect for those that want to pursue their dreams boldly and have fun doing it. Runaways sets up their customers to go forth in comfort and confidence.

Customers interested in learning more about their Collidescope Crush sunglasses or any of their other unique models can learn more online at WeAreRunaways.com. Customers are also encouraged to reach out to Runaways directly by phone or email at 619-736-5301 or at whatup@wearerunaways.com.