Accel Research Sites investigator to present at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference

DECATUR, Ga., USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Accel Research Sites NeuroStudies always aims to serve as a leader in the medical field with cutting-edge research and clinical trials that further treatment options. The company will extend that reach in November when one of its primary investigators presents his findings at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston.

Board Certified Neurologist, Marshall Nash MD CPI FAHA FAPCR, was invited by Green Valley to present insights on its Green Memory Alzheimer’s drug trial for which Dr. Nash and Accel Research Sites NeuroStudies were the leading enroller worldwide.

“This is an exciting clinical trial for those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, as well as their loved ones,” Dr. Nash said. “I’m honored to have been asked to present on this important topic and to share insights with colleagues and raise awareness of the potential here.”

CTAD focuses on Alzheimer’s Disease therapeutic trials with the mission of sharing information and educating. This year’s event will take place from Nov. 9-12 at Boston Park Plaza.

Dr. Nash will present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11. He is Accel’s primary investigator for Green Valley’s trial testing Sodium Oligomannate’s ability to improve patient’s cognitive scores. The unique aspect of the drug, Dr. Nash said, is that it aims to improve memory rather than slowing the effects of Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Nash is a respected neurologist with deep experience in clinical research. Accel Research Sites is dedicated to the delivery of treatment options for patients and providers. The company has locations in three states.

For more information about CTAD, visit www.ctad-alzheimer.com. For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit https://accelresearchsites.com/.

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-462-2718

will@wellonscommunications.com