CONSUMER STAPLES ANNOUNCES HARRY MCCUE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Austin, TX, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Consumer Staples Exchange PS (CSX), a Blockchain Ecosystem sector Exchange, announced today Harry McCue as CEO. “Harry brings to the exchange twenty plus years in innovation, sales, and leadership performance garnered from enterprise software industry experience. His

fusion of global technology sales and operational know-how make him an excellent choice for combining blockchain innovation with no-nonsense e-commerce and exceptional customer experience,” said Sean Brehm, Chairman and CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies, Inc.

Harry will be leading a global team to leverage the power of the blockchain. By bringing traditional staple goods like food, retail, beverage, tobacco, household, and personal products into a digital platform, CSX’s shared services technology can unlock many unrealized benefits for consumers. “As CEO, my priority is to identify group, industry, and sub-industry supply chain components within the Consumer Staples sectors. Foundationally impacting these market areas for the better by using blockchain is critical for a sustainable tomorrow”. He added, “Feeding and

hydrating the world more efficiently now is important to offset the level of scarcity in the future

for our children and our children’s children”.

During the past six months, Harry carefully curated business relationships in various key markets to launch the company’s 11 sector Blockchain Ecosystem Exchange successfully. The company is currently in negotiations with several sizable Consumer Staple resource providers to expand its market presence. CSX anticipates announcing in the coming days. The Consumer Staples Exchange is passionate about the success blockchain technology will

have on this sector. CSX focuses on delivering a solid public-private blockchain-powered assembly of marketplaces that focus on more efficient e-commerce.

https://consumerstaples.exchange

https://blockchainecosystem.exchange

