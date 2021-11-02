The Cathedral of Christ the Light Holds Catholic Funerals

Posted on 2021-11-02

Oakland, California, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Cathedral of Christ the Light is pleased to announce they provide Catholic funeral services to families. Whether an individual pre-plans their funeral or family members need to plan a funeral for a lost loved one, the professional team offers the services they need with compassion and respect.

The Cathedral of Christ the Light ensures families can remember their loved ones the way they see fit with full-service funeral planning, including cremation services and burials. Their team prides themselves on helping every family through their grief as they prepare to remember their loved one’s life with a customized funeral service. Families can choose to hold the funeral in the cemetery’s chapel or the location of their choice with interment at the cemetery.

The professional team at The Cathedral of Christ the Light understands the stress of planning a funeral while grieving and works with families, giving them the patience, compassion, and respect they deserve. As a full-service cemetery, families can get all the services they need in one location to make the planning process straightforward and stress-free.

Anyone interested in learning about the Catholic funeral options offered can find out more by visiting The Cathedral of Christ the Light website or by calling 510-496-7271.

About The Cathedral of Christ the Light: The Cathedral of Christ the Light is a full-service Catholic cemetery serving families throughout the Oakland area. They offer funeral pre-planning, funeral planning, and cremation services to help families through the grieving process. Their goal is to help everyone design a funeral that remembers their loved one and helps them celebrate their life.

Company: The Cathedral of Christ the Light
Address: 2121 Harrison St.
City: Oakland
State: CA
Zipcode: 94612
Telephone number: 510-496-7271

