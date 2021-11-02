Significant Opportunities in the Pyridine and Its Derivatives Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market by Type (Pyridine, Beta Picoline, Alpha Picoline, Gamma Picoline), Application (Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Latexes, Food), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast to 2021″, The pyridine & pyridine derivatives market was USD 453.2 Million in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 656.3 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%, from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 144 market data tables and 38 figures spread through 166 pages and in-depth TOC on “Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market by Type (Pyridine, Beta Picoline, Alpha Picoline, Gamma Picoline), Application (Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Latexes, Food), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast to 2021”



The pyridine & pyridine derivatives market is driven by the increasing demand for pyridine & pyridine derivatives in applications such as agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Agrochemicals such as Symtet, Chlorpyrifos, and Diquat among others are driving the pyridine & pyridine derivatives market in the agrochemicals application. The demand for pyridine & pyridine derivatives in the pharmaceutical application is increasing as the demand for beta picoline is growing, which is majorly used in the manufacture of vitamin B3, which is further used in cosmetics and medicines.

The beta picoline type is estimated to lead the pyridine & pyridine derivatives market

Beta picoline type of pyridine & pyridine derivatives is majorly used in the pharmaceutical application, as it is used in the manufacture of vitamin B3 which is an important food additive used in nutritional food products, energy drinks, breakfast cereals, and yogurt, among others. Vitamin B3 (Niacin) is used in pharmaceutical applications such as for the treatment of skin diseases, to promote digestive functions, to lower the risk of high cholesterol, and for diabetes. It is estimated to be the leading pyridine & pyridine derivatives type in the market due to its growing use in diversified industries.

The pharmaceutical application is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the pyridine & pyridine derivatives market, followed by agrochemicals, latexes, food, and others. Pyridine is used to make beta picoline which is further used in the manufacture of vitamin B3. Vitamin B3 (Niacin) is further used for the treatment of various diseases, and is also used in cosmetics and health related products. Pyridine is used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals such as CNS stimulants, and local anesthetics. It is applied in the manufacture of sulfa drugs. Pyridine is the intermediate for anti-infectives (including cetylpyridinium), antihistamines (including chloropheniramine maleate). Also gamma picoline is used in the pharmaceutical industry for the manufacture of an anti-tuberculosis drug, Isoniazid.

The key companies profiled in the pyridine & pyridine derivatives market research report are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (India), Vertellus Holdings LLC (U.S.), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Nanjing Redsun Co. Ltd. (China), Resonance Specialties Ltd. (India), Shandong Luba Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Hubei Sanonda Co. Ltd. (China), Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Koei Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), and C-Chem Co., Ltd. (Japan).

