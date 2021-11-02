Passenger Security Market Worldwide Analysis on Revenue, Segmentation and Key Players

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Passenger Security Market by Security Solution (Baggage Inspection Systems, Explosive Trace Detector, Hand Held Scanner, Full Body Scanner, Access Control), End User (Airport, Seaport, Railway), Investment Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2019 to USD 6.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing passenger traffic, replacement of existing systems with advanced ones, and the development of new airports, railway stations & seaports are some of the factors contributing to the growing demand for passenger security solutions.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=240005713

The access control/biometric systems segment of the passenger security market projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on security solutions, the access control/biometric systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by full-body scanners, and baggage inspection systems during the forecast period. Increasing usage of automated self-check-in kiosks for processing the various passenger boarding protocols is expected to drive the market for access control/biometric systems during the forecast period. For example, in 2016, Abu Dhabi International Airport launched an innovative Smart Travel System which automated processes such as check-in, registration, immigration, and boarding. The Smart Travel System is estimated to decrease passenger processing time at the airport by 70%.

The seaport segment is projected to lead the passenger security market during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the seaports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by commercial airports, and railway stations. Expansion of existing & development of new seaports, increasing cruise passengers globally, and the use of advanced security systems are expected to drive the market in this segment during the forecast period. For example, the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners awarded Ivey’s Construction Inc. a USD 79 million contract for the development of its Cruise Terminal 3 to cater to the increasing cruise passenger traffic. According to an article published by ConstructConnect in December 2018, investments in the upcoming US railway projects for Texas, Baltimore, New Jersey, and New York are estimated to be USD 43 billion.

Europe passenger security market projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Europe is projected to lead the passenger security market during the forecast period. Growth is majorly driven by the increasing passenger traffic and the upgrade of passenger security systems with the implementation of new technologies in this region. For instance, Manchester Airport is undertaking a USD 1.26 billion expansion project to develop its facilities and enhance its operations. The Gatwick Airport is undergoing a USD 1.26 billion expansion to extend its North Terminal with six new departure gates. The Marseille Provence Airport authorities plan to carry out the expansion of the airport by adding a new terminal to it. They also have plans to undertake several redevelopment projects in the airport to accommodate approximately 12 million to 16 million passengers by 2027.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=240005713

The passenger security market has been gaining traction over the past few years due to the presence of a large number of established companies as well as startups. Some of the major players in the passenger security market in North America include Autoclear, LLC. (US), L3 Security & Detection Systems (US), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Rapiscan Systems (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US), among others. Key players in Europe include Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), SITA (Belgium), Siemens (Germany), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), and Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany) among others.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com