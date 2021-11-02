Facial Recognition Market Trends, Current Impact, and Holistic View By 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 02 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Facial Recognition Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Facial Recognition Industry. Latest report on the global Facial Recognition market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Facial Recognition Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed overview of Facial Recognition Market

Changing market dynamics of the Facial Recognition industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Competitive landscape of Facial Recognition Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/facial-recognition-market/request-sample

The global facial recognition market size is anticipated to account for USD 9.93 billion by 2027. It is estimated that the market would register 14.5% CAGR over the forecast duration.

Facial recognition provides enhanced security; as a result, it is used in various applications including offices, law enforcement agencies and others. Ease and convenience associated with the use of this technology further make it popular among end-use industries. This technology not only provides individual identity but also provide demographic data on huge crowds.

Increasing adoption of facial recognition in offices for attendance is a major driving factor. Further, technological advancements in the field of facial recognition technology and the introduction of 3D recognition system along with cloud computing is supplementing the market growth. The rise in the usage of personal devices and the increasing trend for BYOD is also contributing to the growth of the facial recognition market.

Compared to conventional systems, facial recognition systems are more secured and less prone to security breaches. Improved security solution makes it suitable for banking applications. For example, Aware, Inc. announced in 2020 that its software solution named Knomi has been among top choices in the banking sector in Latin America. This system helps in providing an enhanced security solution for mobile application across the world.

Some of the companies for Facial Recognition market are:

Gemalto NV, Precise Biometrics, NEC Corporation, TECH5, IDEMIA and NtechLab

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com