Industrial Networking Solutions Market worth USD 23.84 Billion in 2022- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The industrial networking solutions market is gaining traction, owing to the rapid demand for Software Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN) solutions and increase in need for predictive maintenance across various industry verticals. The major factors that boost the growth of the industrial networking solutions market are proliferation of wireless technologies for industry operations, and advent of data analytics and data processing. MarketsandMarkets estimates the industrial networking solutions market size to grow from USD 9.18 Billion in 2017 to USD 23.84 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the industrial networking solutions market include Huawei (China), Eaton (Ireland), Cisco (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Aruba Networks (US), Veryx Technologies (US), ABB (Switzerland), Moxa (US), Belden (US), and Rockwell Automation (US). These leading players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments, to achieve growth in the industrial networking solutions market.

Cisco is one of the leading players in the industrial networking solutions market. Cisco possesses strong and agile partnerships with technology leaders and has a wide clientele base in the regions, such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). For instance, Cisco partnered with SmarTone, one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Hong Kong. This partnership enabled industries to take advantage of SmarTone’s mobile network, while Cisco Jasper managed the connectivity platform and control center to help deliver new services and increase the revenue. Cisco is a global provider of industrial networking technologies such, as Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SDWAN), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The multinational company offers connected factory, digital transportation and digital utilities, and oil and gas solutions under its industrial networking arena. Cisco Connected Factory Solutions provides a wide range of plant infrastructure capabilities for networking, wireless, security, video, computing, and communications. Cisco digital utilities and oil and gas solutions offer real-time security and increased controllability and visibility to accelerate the pace of transformation that enables power and grid operators, and oil and gas companies to achieve more value from their operations on a single, intelligent platform. Cisco Digital Transportation Solutions helps meet new demands and requirements for traffic management, mass transit, data analytics, telematics, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), and Machine to Machine (M2M) communications.

ABB is another established vendor in the industrial networking solutions market. ABB offers robust and cost-effective solutions to help build communication links across diverse locations, IIoT endpoints, and mobile devices that form a large industrial network, measuring in thousands of miles. To achieve this, the company offers a wide range of wireless networking products and services, which help manage large scales of wireless industrial networks efficiently. In addition, it offers industrial-grade networking solutions, which are used to build highly reliable, secure, and scalable basis for communications to meet the performance and capacity needs for one or multiple applications. Furthermore, the company offers dynamic networking solutions, considering the variable needs of urban, suburban, and rural areas.

