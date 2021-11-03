MailConverterTools Has Launched A Top Notch Utility For IMAP Users

San Jose, California, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — MailConverterTools is the most trusted organization that develops customer-oriented utilities for Email Migration, Data Recovery, and Cloud Migration. This time MailConverterTools comes up with the IMAP Migration Tool to backup & migrate the IMAP emails. It has some unique functionalities to ensure the reliability and trustworthiness of the data throughout the process.

Backup & Migrate IMAP Emails With IMAP Migration Tool

Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) is an Internet Standard Protocol used by many email clients to retrieve email messages from the mail server. It acts as an intermediary between the email client and the email server. MCT IMAP Migration Tool is an authentic way to backup the IMAP emails of various email clients. It also facilitates the migration of IMAP emails into different email clients. IMAP Email Migration Tool allows saving multiple IMAP emails locally on a hard drive without any data loss.

MailConverterTools IMAP Email Backup Tool

MCT IMAP Migration Tool is a reliable solution to manage IMAP emails by maintaining high data integrity. It facilitates migrating the IMAP emails into Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, Thunderbird, Office 365, etc., without affecting the email data. This software smoothly runs in all versions of the Windows OS. MCT IMAP Backup Tool has some prominent features that make it enhance the software functionalities.

It allows users to backup their IMAP emails to various file formats such as PST, PDF, TXT, DOC, MBOX, JSON, PNG, JPG, etc.

This software offers a feature to preview the mailbox data with their attachments before the migration process.

It also facilitates the users to remove duplicate mail from the server after the backup process.

Allows users to perform the batch conversion of IMAP emails without any data loss.

MCT IMAP Migration Tool offers the Mail filter feature that allows users to select the emails between a particular timespan.

Words from CEO

At the launch event of MCT IMAP Migration Tool, CEO Sonika Rawat addressed:

“IMAP Email Backup Tool is the most trusted software to manage the IMAP emails. It performs the email backup and migration of IMAP-supported email clients of any Individual users, Businesses, Enterprises, etc., while maintaining data integrity. This software is developed in consultation with highly experienced industry experts and business leaders.”

About the Company

MailConverterTools offers the best software utility to recover, repair, migrate, and backup your emails and database. It develops hi-tech software solutions for Email Recovery & Migration, Cloud Backup, and File Management by ensuring data security. MailConverterTools aims to make the process easy by providing simple and cost-effective software to manage emails of various email clients.

MailConverterTools software has some advanced features that make it efficient and easy to use for every user. It has some prestigious clients including CISCO, DELL, HP, AGCO, BUPA, XEROX, etc.

Any users can opt for this MCT IMAP Migration Tool to backup and migrate their IMAP emails effectively. It has a self instructive Graphical User Interface that is compatible with both technical and non-technical users.