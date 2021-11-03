The Medical Administrative Assistant Training Program At Ternion Schools

Toledo, Ohio, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — For a successful career, you will need experience and training from a reputed educational institution. Get The Medical Administrative Assistant training program at Ternion School as admissions are open now. Here you can earn your certification and learn about basic bookkeeping. Medical terminology, customer services and telephone techniques.

Get medical assistance training certification from Ternion schools which are designed to provide students with the required skills. The program is designed to prepare students for both long term and clinical care of patients. The school is renowned for its vocational and educational training division. Here students will get comprehensive training programs to build their bright future.

A Medical Administrative Assistant Training Program

If you are well organized and love to work for others then The Medical Administrative Assistant training program is the right choice. A huge population needs dental and medical services all around the globe. Trained individuals are huge in demand and this is why it is a fruitful choice for many students. Also, you will need certification from a well-reputed institution like Ternion School.

Objective of Medical Office Assistance Program

Indulging in this program will help students gain skills like clerical, medical, and communication skills. All these are essential to start a career as a dental or medical office team. It is a 4-week practical placement combined with 29-week classroom training. Students will be familiarized with microcomputer applications, office procedures; medical terminology, customer services, and other related skills are also included.

Clinical Placements

After getting The Medical Administrative Assistant certification from Ternion schools you will get assurance of placements. The in-class training is also supplemented with the placements which are arranged by the school itself. The school is having great relationships in the dental and medical communities. This way student gets a chance to apply their knowledge and skills in the real environment. Students also gain skills and confidence. There are many opportunities open for students with the medical office assistant certification.

Opportunities You Will Get

There are many employment opportunities for medical office assistants in family practice, general practice, medical specialists, nursing homes, hospitals, physiotherapist’s practices, clinics, etc. Ternion schools also help their trainees choose the right path for their bright future. Students will get chance to involve in their relevant positions.

Company Information

5212 Hill Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43615

Phone: 419-214-1333

Email: ttec@ternionschools.com

Website: https://ternionschools.com/