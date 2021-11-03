New Book by Madeline Kearney: Nat and James

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Madeline Kearney: Nat and James

After applying both unending hours of work and scientific acumen, Dr. Natalie Lobova is on track to be the fourth female Nobel Prize winning physicist for the discovery of new atomic elements in the cosmos. In her sleepy Oregon lakeside town, it seems there is very little to distract her from achieving her goal. That is until James Oliver moves in next door—A business consultant undergoing a crippling existential crisis, and barely enduring his self-imposed rehab regimen after coming off a two-year bender, shows up mysteriously in the middle of Nowhere, Oregon. This stranger with a chaotic past proves to be a worthy, albeit dangerous distraction for the woman on the path to make history.

Nat and James is a character drama about existentialism and modern science, feminism and the obsession, paranoia and madness of love and scientific fame. It’s a story in which the search for self is as profound as the search for an atom.

Madeline Kearney has a degree in chemistry. She’s worked in analytical laboratories, a Bay Area science start-up, a public library and has performed research on effects of radiation. She was born in Arizona in 1988 and has lived in France, San Francisco and Southwest Washington. Inspiration for her writing comes from innovative science, complex characters and the places she’s lived. Madeline currently resides in Battle Ground, Washington with her husband at a home in the woods where she writes full-time. Nat and James is her first novel.

Title: Nat and James

Author: Madeline Kearney

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196604

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 308 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.