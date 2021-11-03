Clariti Redefines Online Discussions for Teams

Connects data on the same topic, from disparate apps, into discussions.

Fort Lee, NJ, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, announced a unique way for teams to organize their work automatically by improving on a familiar concept of online discussions and extending that idea to connect disparate communication items, related to the same topic, into discussions and grouping related discussions into folders.

Based on their own experiences working with multiple apps, the team at Clariti quickly realized that searching for information stored in disparate apps is time consuming, cumbersome and stressful. Most people resort to relying on their memory to recall who said what, when, where and why. Other companies have attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, different ways to address this problem of information silos.

“Various attempts have been made to solve the problem of app silos by bringing all the different internal communication tools to one place. For example, in a product called Shift you can bring all the apps that you work with and access them from a single dashboard. While this makes it easy to access the apps, the information created by each app is still stored within that app creating information silos. Products like Slack allow bringing emails to a Slack chat channel so participants can discuss the email. However, they still need to go back to the email app to reply. So, the discussion in the Slack channel is still disconnected from the email reply, once again creating information silos. It was clear to us that it is not only important to bring all the apps to one place, but also equally important that the app data be connected so it does not reside in app silos,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.

To address the problem with information silos, the team at Clariti (www.clariti.app) introduced a holistic approach to connected communications by automatically connecting related information across all apps in discussions, so teams are always working in context. Clariti connects emails, team calls and chats, calendar events, to-do’s and files on the same topic into discussions. Clariti’s machine-learning technology then organizes related discussions into TopicFolders. That way, everything pertaining to a specific topic is easily accessible, without wasting time in searching across multiple, disparate apps.

“Visualize this. An email arrives in Clariti and you can start a chat with your colleagues from the same app. The chat recipients immediately understand the context of the chat as they can see the referenced email right next to the chat. This creates a discussion and the email and chat are inextricably connected from this point forward. As the discussion continues, some of the chat participants may no longer be needed and you can add or remove participants as needed. At the end of the discussion a To Do alert is added to the discussion. When the alert pops up later, all you have to do is scroll up the discussion and see everything that was said by whom and why. When related information is connected in this manner, there is no need to search, no stress and you become much more productive as you can maintain focus on the next actions,” added Vinay.

Clariti is packed with features to drive effective communications seamlessly with people within the company and outside. Some of the key features of Clariti includes:

* Easy organizing using Discussions and Topic Folders

* Full-featured email client

* One-on-one & group chats with people in your team

* Chat with people outside your team using OrbitChat

* Direct & Conference calling and screen-sharing

* Calendar for To-dos/Events

* Built-in document storage

* Cloud storage integration

* Chat directly from an email – no need to forward emails

* Create to-do from email or chat to preserve context

Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.

Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, PCWorld, BoingBoing and Black Enterprise among others.

Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for a low monthly fee. For complete pricing information, visit clariti.app/pricing/.

About CCE Technologies:

CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.

