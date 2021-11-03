Greg Denney Law, PLLC Voted Best Tulsa Law Firm By Tulsa World

Tulsa, OK, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Greg Denney Law, PLLC, has won a major accolade from the Tulsa World Newspaper, being voted the “Best in the World”.

The 2021 awards honour the best trades and businesses within the Tulsa region, with Greg Denney Law, PLLC taking the best law office category.

The Tulsa Attorney specializes in several legal matters, including auto accidents, personal injury, catastrophic incidents, divorce, and criminal law.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized for our professional legal services to the community of Tulsa,” said Mr Denney. “Clients expect personal care, attention to detail, enthusiastic representation, and, most importantly, results. That’s what you can expect from our legal representation.”

As car accident attorneys, the law firm has helped reclaim millions of dollars for their clients who have suffered a variety and seriousness of injuries.

Whether it’s an accident on Tulsa’s highways – 75, 244, 51, or had an accident on another highway or street in Oklahoma, or grieving the death of a loved one caused by one of those accidents, Greg Denney is one of the best-placed law firms to turn to in your hour of need.

Their team is dedicated to serving Tulsa’s communities and work tirelessly to handle auto accident claims, even minor traffic accidents that can result in physical injuries and considerable material damages.

Mr Denney advised that after a car accident, it is essential to seek legal advice first before speaking to an insurance adjuster, as their job is to minimize the claim’s value. Once you contact the law firm, their attorneys will reach out to the insurance companies involved and open a claim on the client’s behalf and work to obtain the most value and benefit for them.

The company is also one of the best medical malpractice attorneys in the region, helping scores of people to pursue claims having suffered damages, loss, pain or injuries due to a prescription drug or because of the negligence of trusted medical professionals.

Their exceptionally skilled team of medical malpractice lawyers have 33 years of combined experience in fighting for the rights of people. They have successfully handled numerous medical malpractice cases and has dealt with all types of medical liability claims.

“As conscientious attorneys, we help clients navigate through difficult situations and legal system with honest answers and straightforward communication,” added Mr Denney.

To book an appointment or discover more information about their legal services, contact (918) 295-0077 or click to https://gregdenneylaw.com.