WORKPLACE INJURY LAWYER

Central Law Group represents clients in Chicago, Northwest Suburbs, and more.

SMART IMMIGRATION COMPLIANCE STRATEGIES KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING ALL OVER THE GLOBE

Chicago, IL, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — In an increasingly globalized economy, global MOBILITY is a must for growing businesses and individuals with interests all over the world.

Today’s international, highly-digitized business environment demands your company and its people have access to timely immigration solutions.

CLG’s immigration team delivers the timely, full-service, and exacting legal guidance you need to mobilize and globalize your business.

Our firm provides complete immigration services for companies in a broad range of industries, including technology, manufacturing, consumer products, sports, and entertainment. Whether you need help determining eligibility, obtaining work visas, or establishing permanent residency within the United States, our immigration team has you covered. Our team speaks Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin, French, German and Korean.

As a part of our complete immigration services on inbound and outbound visa matters for companies and individuals, including investors, entertainers, religious workers, students, and visitors. Whether you need help with determining eligibility, obtaining work visas, or establishing permanent residency within the U.S, our immigration team has you covered.

From immigration strategy, education and training, to compliance audits, eligibility concerns, acquisition and filing of documents for visas, work permits and work authorization, we can ensure you are employing best practices.

Our complete immigration law services include:

FOR BUSINESSES

  • Immigration strategy and planning
  • Review and remediation of immigration documentation to ensure best practices and audit compliance
  • Immigration policy education and training for up-to-date compliance
  • Consultation to determine visa options and eligibility for inbound and outbound travelers
  • Business visa consultation for multinational executives, managers, specialists, and other frequent cross-border corporate travelers
  • Consultation, strategy, and transactional support for businesses seeking to hire and/or retain foreign-born talent
  • Project-related immigration compliance support and strategy
  • Review, procurement, preparation, management, and filing of inbound immigration petitions and applications for foreign-born nationals, including:
  • Immigrant and nonimmigrant visa applications
  • Visa application support letters
  • Work permits and work authorization
  • Treaty Investor applications
FOR INVESTORS, INDIVIDUALS, AND FAMILIES

Central Law Group represents clients in Chicago, Northwest Suburbs, and more. We handle Real Estate, Estate Planning, Business Services and Conflict
  • Consultation to determine immigration options and visa eligibility
  • Immigration strategy and planning for investors, individuals, and sponsored family members
  • Document acquisition, preparation, and filing of visa applications for sponsored family members and visitors
  • Review and remediation of immigration documentation to ensure compliance
  • Immigrant and nonimmigrant visa petitions and applications
  • Visa application support letters
  • Work permits and work authorization
  • Treaty Investor applications
  • Vital Records documents
  • Permanent and returning resident applications

 

 

Express Press Release Distribution