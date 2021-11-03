Tilswall Launches Mini Rotary Tool to Make Your Craft Diy Easier

London, UK, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Tilswall, the home power tool specialist making more durable, beautiful, lightweight, and safer power tools for professional users and DIY enthusiasts, is launching an innovatively designed rotary tool on 30 October 2021, designed to help people who love to create find the joy of creating.

With their passion and talent, Tilswall’s engineers, product designers, and skilled workers are working together to drive the technological revolution and clean energy use to efficiently meet the diverse needs of users for engineering and construction, home improvement, gardening, car repair, and maintenance, while contributing to environmental protection and human health.

“More and more people like to do DIY crafts, such as making crafts, carving and removing rust, so a practical yet compact tool is in demand and Tilswall’s designers have designed an ergonomic rotary tool designed to make DIY crafts easier.” Says David Chen, Brand Director of Tilswall.

The Tilswall 160w electric rotary tool with a pure copper motor supports 6 levels of variable speed from 8000-33000RPM for DIY requirements. The handle with LED light works clearly in the dark and the auxiliary handle allows for precise operation.

Covers all needs for cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding and engraving. The high-quality multi-purpose cutter cuts wood, plastic, fiberglass, plasterboard, laminate as well as aluminum and vinyl siding with ease and is ideal for multi-purpose cutting.

It is made from soft rubber, this rotary tool is more comfortable for long periods of use. The abrasive polishing wheel with a handle is ideal for use on metal, glass, wood, aluminum, and plastic and can easily remove rust from brass.

This rotary tool is currently available in the flagship shop and on the website and has received a lot of positive feedback. With great savings available now, the Tilswall rotary tool is sure to become one of the must-have tools in your home tool room.

