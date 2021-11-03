North Padre Island, TX, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for comfortable and cozy vacation rentals for this winter? If yes, check out the rentals provided by The Rental Management Company in North Padre Island. The vacation rentals are fully-furnished and equipped with modern amenities and facilities.

About the Company

The company provides superior vacation rentals in North Padre Island and its surrounding areas. It was formed in 1988 and specializes in providing a variety of rental properties i.e. single-family homes, multi-family apartment communities, condominiums, commercial properties, townhouses and Homeowner’s Associations. The company enjoys an active association with organizations such as Corpus Christi Association of REALTORS, National Apartment Association, CCAA and more.

Winter Vacation Rentals

An online listing with details about winter vacation rentals is provided on the company’s website

Details provided on the online listing include size and type of rental, features, amenities, price, availability and more

The rentals are well-maintained

Amenities provided include modern kitchens, spacious rooms, comfortable furniture, fire-pits, entertainment options, warm blankets, hot tubs, brand new furnishings, etc.

In preparation for winters, every fall the carpets are professionally cleaned

Every vacation rental unit is deep cleaned before winter

Online booking for vacation rentals is available 24/7 and a vacation specialist helps to finalize a reservation

To reserve a rental, a refundable security deposit worth $200 is made at the time of reservation

The 7 th night is free for those staying for 6 consecutive nights

Reasons for Choosing the Company

More than 30 years of experience

Follows a team approach philosophy

Discounted rates on weekends and weekdays

Commitment towards superior services

For more information about high quality winter vacation rentals in North Padre Island, visit The Rental Management Company at 14613 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418 or call at 361-949-9050. You can also visit https://www.rentalmgmt.com or check out the company’s social media profiles on Pinterest, Google Plus, Facebook and Instagram.