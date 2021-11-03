Dreaming to study MBBS abroad? Attend The Seminar and Clear your doubts regarding it

Nagpur, India, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — AV Global Overseas Education, one of the top MBBS Abroad Consultants in India, is hosting a free two-day seminar in Nagpur on topic MBBS Abroad for Indian Students on 6th and 7th November 2021.

This seminar will be one on one interactive session with students and parents looking forward to studying MBBS abroad for better future. In India many students register for entrance exam NEET, in a hope to get seat in government medical college and to become a successful doctor. But only few of them succeed to achieve the aim. What about the rest of the students and their dream of becoming a doctor. They either have to choose another stream or reappear for the exam which is a waste of time for many of them. MBBS abroad gives new hope for such students who are really passionate to become a doctor, but can’t afford private medical college fees in India as it require donation also.

While deciding about MBBS abroad, students prefer developed countries like UK, USA. But problem is that this country require language test like TOEFL/ ILTES for admission and study cost for all courses is very high in such countries. But MBBS aspirants don’t have to worry now, because many countries like Ukraine, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Philippines, China and many more offers MBBS admission to Indian as well as international students at very affordable cost that too with better quality education.

Medical universities in these countries require no donation for admission. Also these universities are recognized by MCI and international organizations like WHO which give global validation to MBBS abroad degree. To know more such benefits of studying MBBS abroad along with procedure to apply, best country and university under person’s budget, students with their parents should attend the MBBS abroad seminar in Nagpur by AV Global Overseas Education Pvt. Ltd.

Why Attend a MBBS abroad Seminar?

Counseling from experts

Doubts clearing session

Knowledge about countries offering MBBS abroad

Best medical universities for Indian students

Know Career opportunities in India

Career options abroad

On spot admission to best universities for MBBS abroad

