Foam Plastics Market worth $65.4 billion by 2025

Browse 119 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 174 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Foam Plastics Market by Type (PU, PS, PO, Phenolic), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”

Polyurethane resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the foam plastics market.

PU resin-based foam is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible resin-based foams are used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. PU foams are mainly used in furniture & bedding and building & construction sectors. It is produced by many leading manufacturers. PU resin-based foam is a good choice for insulation and helps in reducing CO2 emissions. It is a versatile substance in terms of its properties and is, therefore, suitable for use in the construction and automotive industries. As the construction industry is growing rapidly in APAC, PU resin plays a dominant role in the growth of the overall foam plastics market in the region.

Footwear, sports & recreational is the fastest-growing segment of the overall foam plastics market.

The footwear, sports & recreational segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of foam plastics. The properties offered by foam plastics in polymer foams, such as good thermoforming capacity and creep resistance, make it suitable for use in many sporting goods such as skis, hockey sticks, snowboards, surfboards, and racing bicycle wheels. Using foam plastics in sporting goods make the final products lightweight and durable with high mechanical properties

APAC is the largest foam plastics market, globally.

APAC is the leading market for foam plastics. The growth in the region is fueled by the booming economies of China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. PU resin based foams are preferred choice in the building & construction industry in APAC. It is in high demand, as it is a low-cost material that provides low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties. APAC is a rapidly developing region with growth opportunities for companies willing to invest in high-growth markets.

The key players profiled in the foam plastics market report are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China).

