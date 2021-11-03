Machine Tools Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2020-2030

he global machine tools market was valued at ~US$ 72 Bn at the end of 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 99 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020-2030. The Automotive & Transportation segment is estimated to be the most lucrative end use capturing 36% of the overall demand pie in the global machine tools market. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting green manufacturing to reduce the overall operating cost by using energy efficient processes that can drastically reduce energy and utility bills, thus fueling the demand for machine tools with lesser power consumption. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in production shortfall coupled with disruptions in supply chain in several industries such as the automotive sector. However, the global demand for machine tools market is foreseen to fare well with the sudden down shift in the global demand.

Key Takeaways of the Machine tools Market

Global machine tools market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 26 Bn and is anticipated to expand 1.4X from 2020 through 2030

Metal cutting machine tools are projected to surpass market valuation of US$ 94 Bn by the end of 2030

Electrical & Electronics end use segment is anticipated to grow, gaining 171 BPS over the course of forecast duration

South Asia is projected to grow 1.2X faster than East Asia. However, East Asia is estimated to account for major chunk of demand pie by the end of the forecast period

Automotive and transportation segment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of ~US$ 7.5 Bn between 2020 and 2030

“The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe will delay the economic restart. Furthermore companies with heavy production and sales footprint in Europe and China are witnessing a direct impact on machine tools sales, imports and exports. However, slow but quick recovery is expected from china which will result in a positive uptake of machine tools” says the Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments of the Machine Tools Market

Fact.MR’s study on the Machine Tools market offers information divided into three key segments-product type, end-use, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type

Metal Cutting

Machining Centres & Related

Laser, EDM, & Related

Lathes

Other Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Presses

Punching & Shearing Machines

Bending & Forming Machine

Other Metal Forming

End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

General Manufacturing & Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Machine Tools Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Machine Tools Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Machine Tools Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Machine Tools Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Machine Tools Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Machine Tools Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Machine Tools Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Machine Tools Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Machine Tools Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Machine Tools Market is carefully analyzed

Post COVID consumer spending on Machine Tools Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Machine Tools Market growth

