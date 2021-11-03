Steam Autoclaves Market Product, Component and Distribution Channel Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Steam Autoclaves Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Steam Autoclaves Market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. Steam autoclaving refers to sterilization of items that can sustain moisture and high temperature. Being used for numerous applications, it helps in preventing major mistakes that lead to poor performance and non-sterile load; but mainly it serves in the pharmaceutical and medical industries where bi-hazardous waste is produced. Autoclaving thus works at high temperature and pressure to kill spores and microorganisms.

Key Players:

STERISHRED

Celitron Medical Technologies Kft

Peacocks Medical Group

Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

Hirayama Manufacturing Corporation (HMC)

Techno-Gaz Industries

Siltex Pty ltd

Astell Scientific

Steris

Dental X

Hanshin Medical Company Limited

Growth Drivers:

The steam autoclaves market is driven by rise in surgical waste generated by clinics, hospitals and medical institutions. In addition, life science research facilities and drug factories also contribute to the bio-hazardous medical waste. Subsequently, the waste sterilization and waste management products boost up the steam autoclaves market during the forecast period. Low awareness for disposal of medical waste in low-income countries is most likely to create some challenges.

Configuration Outlook:

Table Top Autoclaves

Vertical Steam Autoclaves

Horizontal Steam Autoclaves

Floor Standing Steam Autoclaves

High pressure Steam Autoclaves

Application Outlook:

Medical Steam Autoclaves Hospital Steam Autoclaves Clinical Steam Autoclaves Medical Waste Management Steam Autoclaves

Dental Steam Autoclaves

Laboratory Steam Autoclaves Pharmaceutical Steam Autoclaves Bio-hazardous Waste Management Steam Autoclaves



Regional Insights:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

North America accounted for a higher market share due to efficient logistic chain in the U.S. Regulatory framework and stringent policies for medical and biohazard waste is likely to help the market grow high during the forecast period. Rising concern for hospital spread infections across North America and rising adoption of medical framework is likely to drive the market growth for the forecast period.

APAC regions on the other hand exhibit a higher share in the global market due to presence of medical and clinical institutions with a significant awareness for disinfection and sterilization products. Middle East and African markets are likely to reveal average growth as the medical infrastructure is uneven and lacks medical competence in terms of sanitation and hygiene.

