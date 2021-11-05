MPPSC Preparation Strategy for Prelims, Mains & Interview, Tips, Books | How to prepare for MPPSC Exam

BASIC REQUIREMENT FOR SUCCESS IN THE MPPSC EXAM

Indore, India, 2021-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ — The civil services are one of the most lengthy, comprehensive and competitive exams in India with a very low success rate. It is yearlong process consisting of three stages, Preliminary, the mains examination and the interview. Therefore, it requires a comprehensive set of qualities which are pre-requisites for cracking the exam.

The Candidates have a few qualities in self for cracking the exam like Good Intelligence quotient (IQ), Good scoring potential, Good reading skills, Good writing skills, Good analytical skills, Focus and determination, Good Emotional Intelligence (EQ).

A Good IQ is the ability to understand concepts and techniques, a good EQ is the ability to understand people and their emotions. Both these qualities are needed to make a good civil servant.

To be a civil servant average IQ is enough, provided we compensate for this hard work, smart and reading and writing skills.

One needs to have good scoring potential to succeed in the MPPSC examination. Usually, the marks obtained in board exams are quite an indicator of a person’s IQ.

THE KEY TO SUCCESS

Many people say that success in life is not solely depends on hard work. It is a mixture of talent, density and luck. Some people feel that persons like Einstein or Tendulkar are born like that, with immense god gifted talent. Some other feels that it is all pre decided whatever has to happen will happen all the above statements can be true for particular individual so success depends on many factors.

Hard work

Talent/aptitude

Luck/chance

Marketing/self-promotion

All the above

Once you have decided to start the preparation for MPPSC, you must focus on the examination and forget everything else like Arjuna in Mahabharata, who saw only the eye of the bird that is target though The Tree, the leaves, the branches the sky everything was there. Similarly, we have to cut ourselves from all the possible distraction during the preparation. Focus only on the exam.

One more myth or fear student have about English many hesitate or in fear of speaking English, there is no need to try to master the English language but certainly make efforts to improve your grammar, expressions and handwriting. This can easily be done with some extra efforts. You can consult any MPPSC Coaching expert for this.

MPPSC PRE & MAINS: BOOKS/SOURCES

Art and culture (कला एवं संस्कृति) Nitin Singhania Environment & Ecology (पर्यावरण एवं पारिस्थितिकी) NCERT Essay Writing (निबंध द्रष्टि) निबंध मंजूषा The Indian National Movement (भारत का राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन) Bipin Chandra, NCERT Ancient Medieval and Modern History of India (भारत का प्राचीन मध्यकालीन तथा आधुनिक इतिहास) SK Pandey, NCERT General Science (सामान्य विज्ञान) Lucent, NCERT World History (विश्व का इतिहास) Dinanath Verma, NCERT Indian Polity (भारतीय राज व्यवस्था) M. Laxmikanth, NCERT Introduction to the Constitution of India (भारत का संविधान) Brij Kishore Sharma, NCERT World and Geography of India (भारत व विश्व का भूगोल) Mahesh Barnwal, NCERT Indian Economy (भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था) S. N. Lal, NCERT International Relations (अंतराष्ट्रीय सम्बन्ध) Tapan Biswal Current Events (समसामयिक घटनाक्रम) Pratiyogita Darpan

TIME MANAGEMENT

This is an essential requirement to crack any competitive exam, first you need set a goal thus goal setting is the first step to time management. A mppsc aspirant have to set short term goals you can set weekly targets, Daily targets that should be complete in hours like 10, 12 or 14 hours a day. When I was preparing for MPPSC mains I forget all other things, forget the family, postponed spiritual and material quests and focused only on the preparation.

Worried about how much time to give for preparation? MPPSC mains is tough examination to crack. whoever told you that this will easy was lying, it’s difficult but not impossible to crack. How much time to give for daily studying solely depends on an individual. It does not depend on the time but rather on the concentration level that you will be putting. Most students who have higher IQ might have to give just 6 hours of daily studying and they can still retain most of the stuff, where is some students have to do extraordinarily hard work.

Don’t go by the time that your friends are giving to Daily preparation, try to utilize the time that you are spending on the study, like Arjun whose eyes were on the target you should also study in the same manner. Just see how much time it requires you to fulfil your daily target and then you can calculate how much time you need to dedicate for your studies.

PRACTICE ANSWER WRITING

Answer writing is an important aspect of MPPSC civil services exam. While prelims is only the qualifying exam which separates the grain from the chaff means serious candidates from non-serious candidates, it’s marks are not added for creating the merit list.

Mains exam is worth 1575 marks spanning over 6 papers four papers of GS, 1 paper of Hindi and 1 paper of essay. The content of the answer is more important than its length.

Answer writing also helps in organizing and prioritizing your thought process you learn to put forward what exactly is asked and not what you know. Last but not least writing has in the internalizing information and in better retention than only reading. You can join any MPPSC coaching in indore for mains answer writing practice.

So, for the process part, one should begin by writing answers of previous year question papers in addition to give you adequate answer practice they should help you in understanding the exam pattern and the demand of the exam very well. After finishing with previous years papers, one should start taking mock test and get them evaluated. Many Online MPPSC Coaching classes are providing mock tests for practice can join any for your preparation.

Immediately after prelims- write four to five questions for day start taking weekly topical mock test 2 months before mains start taking full length test A week before mains take three or four full length tests at the same time when the mains exam is conducted just to simulate exam conditions.

ROLE OF HANDWRITING

Handwriting is important but not the most important factor. You may or may not get extra marks if you have very good handwriting. but you are sure to lose out, if your handwriting is illegible.

Your handwriting should be readable for this you can do this-

Increase the font of your writing generally bigger the font, easier it is to read. Give adequate spacing between lines Start each paragraph from the middle of the page this will give a good appearance to your answer Underline the keywords this is very essential especially if you have a clumsy handwriting there are chances that the evaluator may miss out on this. Use subheadings to divide your answers.

MPPSC: INTERVIEW

After my mains exam i starts preparation for interview this time i was confident i will clear mains as well as interview. I think best way to prepare for mppsc interview is know yourself, explore yourself, prepare question answers which are likely to be asked in interview, but do not prepare answers which are not true, don’t fool interviewer, don’t lie in interview board, you can prepare for interview in just 20 days (if you faced interview previously) before interview give at least 5 mock interviews. You can join Sharma Academy’s Mock Interview sessions for preparation.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR MPPSC EXAM?

Here, I am telling you the overall strategy to crack the MPPSC State Service Examination in the First attempt. The first attempt of the candidate is very pivotal and considered to be the very important or golden attempt as the students are intense for their study in first attempt and mind is in the state of calm.

As the MPPSC syllabus is vast so it needs at least one complete year planning for any fresher student who is preparing for MPPSC and want to crack it in first attempt.

There are 3 phases of exam as we discussed above, we need to understand the importance of each phase of the exam:

Preliminary Exam (to test a broad range of knowledge)

Mains Exam (to test the depth of your knowledge and the action of putting into words an idea or feeling.)

Personality test (to test clarity in your thoughts, judgement, and nobility in your personality).

HOW TO PREPARE FOR MPPSC 2021 PRELIMS EXAMINATION?

As MPPSC is approaching on footsteps of UPSC in asking questions from diverse fields, the strategy for Prelims should be a blend of Hard work and Smart work as it is the stage of pure elimination.

Before the start of the Prelims preparation, we need to go through all the Previous Year Question Papers to understand the coverage and current trends of the questions asked. We need to cover all the important events of past 10-12 months as Current Affairs playing a decisive role nowadays.

Here is the analysis and sources to be followed for Prelims Paper:

Prelims Paper 1:

GENERAL STUDIES (No. of Questions: 100) (No negative marking);

There are some Core areas from where questions are asked in Mains Examination also and some are Peripheral topics which are asked in Prelims only.

Core/Static Subjects:

Integrated preparation with Mains perspective is needed.

History Geography Polity Economy Science and Technology Environmental Issues Art and Culture Madhya Pradesh static part

Peripheral Topics:

Basic Computer Knowledge: Lucent Computer Book. Sports-related GK: Ghatna Chakra, Pratiyogita Darpan. 3 Legislations: Bare Act, Mahaveer or Punekar Publication. Miscellany (Longest, Highest, First, Last etc.): Last Chapter of Lucent GK Book. Current Affairs, Persons in News etc: Current Magazine or Google it.

Prelims Paper 2: CSAT, No. of Questions: 100 (No negative marking);

This Paper is Qualifying nature only and it consists of Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and questions from Hindi and English. Although no separate time needed to be devoted one should practice at least 2-3 Previous Year question papers to get a flavour of it.

Important Instructions

Apart from all this give at least 45 days for Prelims exclusively for revising the syllabus and solving as many Practice tests as possible within the time limits. For practising MCQs, you can choose Online or Offline in any mode. It is advisable to solve MCQs online to save the time of Answer checking and getting a comparative analysis of your performance.

CONCLUDING WORDS