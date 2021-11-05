Industrial Agitators Market Consumer Trends and Factors Affecting Buying Decision

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Industrial Agitators Market is expected to reach USD 3.46 billion by 2024. Industrial agitators are the mechanical machines that are exclusively used to homogenize and mix two or more products with different or equal phases inside a tank. The industrial agitator market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

The key players of the industrial agitator industry are Silverson Machines Inc., Xylem, Inc., Ekato Holdings GmbH, SPX Flow, Inc., Statiflo International Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., Tacmina Corporation, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., Mixer Direct, Inc., and Dynamix Agitators Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of industrial agitators market are rising demand for customized industrial agitators, increasing demand for mixing substances of diverse densities with low power consumption, and gradually rising industrial sector and process industries. However, high maintenance cost may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Industrial agitators industry is segmented based on mounting, model, mixing method, component, end-user, and region.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-agitator-market/request-sample

Product Outlook:

Based on mounting, bottom mounted, top mounted, and side mounted could classify industrial agitators in the forecast period. Top mounted agitators accounted for the substantial market share of industrial agitators in 2017 and are estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be its usage across all manufacturing units and avail the option of customization.

Portable agitators, large tank agitators, drum agitators, and the other models could be explored in industrial agitators in the forecast period. The liquid-gas mixture, Solid-solid mixture, Liquid-liquid mixture, and Solid-liquid mixture are the mixing methods that could be explored in industrial agitators in the forecast period. Impellers, heads, sealing systems, and the other components could be explored in industrial agitators in the forecast period.

End-user Outlook:

The market may be categorized based on end users like cosmetics, chemical, paint and coating, mining, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry accounted for the significant market share of industrial agitators and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be rising demand for industrial agitators for improving the operations and rising productivity in the medicine industries. Also, in terms of size, chemical industry dominated the industrial agitator market.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of industrial agitators in 2017 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing demand for industrial agitators in this region and the presence of key manufacturers in this region. The United States is a major consumer of industrial agitators in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of industrial agitators in this region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/