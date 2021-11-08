Automotive Seats Market Likely to Grow $60.0 billion by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Seat Market size is projected to grow to USD 60.0 billion by 2025 from USD 51.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%. Increase in demand for luxury and premium vehicles, lightweight material would drive the global automotive seat industry.

With an increase in demand for SUVs and luxury cars, automotive seating has evolved in terms of technology, comfort, and safety. While initially, automotive seating consisted of heavy bench seats made up of coils, springs, and cloth as the seat cover, today, they have transformed into bucket seats and rear bench seats with a 60/40 split. Along with this shift, new technologies such as powered seats with features such as massagers, ventilated, heated, and memory seats have been introduced. For instance, Ford Motor Company’s Lincoln Continental has a 30-way adjustable seat that still retains its original size. Stress & fatigue detection seats, smartphone-connected seats, and customized massaging seats are a few such examples of seats that combine technology, comfort, and safety.

To achieve better fuel efficiency and to reduce emission gases, lightweight material is being used in automotive seats. Using a proportionate mix of materials such as aluminum, magnesium, and carbon fiber, manufacturers develop lighter seat frames and structures. For instance, Adient is working on a multi-material lightweight seat structure made from die-cast magnesium as it is 75% lighter than steel and 33% lighter than aluminum. Faurecia joined the German carbon fiber composites network based in Augsburg, Germany, to develop manufacturing processes for mass production of carbon composite parts in vehicles such as seat frames and car bodies, among others. The carbon composite parts are expected to weight 50% less compared to steel.

Powered seat is the second-largest market after standard seat in the automotive seat market

Earlier powered seats were primarily equipped in premium vehicles. However, the seats are now getting rapidly commercialized and are being installed in most mid-end SUVs. The growth in the mid-range vehicle segment, especially in China, India, and Indonesia, and growth in premium vehicle production globally are anticipated to drive the powered seat market.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in the automotive seat market are Adient Plc (US), Lear Corporation (US), Faurecia (France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), and Magna International (Canada). Adient Plc adopted the strategies of Supply contracts/Agreement/Partnership to retain its leading position in the automotive seat market. Lear Corporation also adopted expansion as a key strategy to sustain its market position.

