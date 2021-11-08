Global API Market – Expected Revenue Growth by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), By Product (Vaccines, Hormones), Drug (Otc, Rx), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, CVD) & Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market”

412 – Tables

39 – Figures

337 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263

Growth Boosting Factors:

The rising drug R&D, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the growing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals. On the other hand, unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries and high manufacturing costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Overview:

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the active pharmaceutical ingredient market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the overall market size from the market size estimation process, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263

COVID-19 impact on the active pharmaceutical ingredient market

With the WHO declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as small startups, have stepped forward to develop treatments that target the infection. In just a few weeks, scientists found a list of molecules that target COVID-19. Currently, around 155 molecules are under clinical investigation, and 45 molecules are under preclinical development to be targeted against COVID-19. In this list, there are four promising drugs (Remdesivir, Chloroquine & Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir & Ritonavir, and Lopinavir with Ritonavir plus Interferon beta-1a) that have been repurposed for use against COVID-19.

On March 24, 2020, the WHO announced that it had initiated a global mega trial of the four most promising drugs against COVID-19. Countries are in a global race to develop and mass-produce an efficient vaccine to fight COVID-19. The economic and social burden of pandemics has prompted government bodies to increase funding for vaccine development on a global scale. According to the WHO, as of June 2020, there were over 140 vaccines in various stages of development. Of these, 13 are now in the human clinical trial stage, while others remain at the very early stages of preclinical testing. Increase in funding and research for development of pharmaceutical products will drive growth for the market. However, coronavirus outbreak has disrupted business and economic activities globally.in the first quarter of 2020 It is expected to have a short-term impact on the active pharmaceutical ingredients market to a certain extent.

OPPORTUNITY: Emerging biosimilars market

The rising incidence of various diseases, the increasing number of off-patent biologic drugs, positive outcomes in ongoing clinical trials for biosimilars, and the rising demand for biosimilars in different therapeutic applications (such as rheumatoid arthritis and blood disorders) are the major factors driving the growth of the biosimilars market. Biosimilars are generic versions of patented biologic drugs; hence, they do not need to comply with the stringent requirements of various regulatory authorities (making them cost-effective as compared to patented biologics). The expiration of patents and other intellectual property rights for originator biologics over the next decade is expected to open up opportunities for biosimilars to enter the market.

Speak to Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=263

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/API.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/API-market.asp