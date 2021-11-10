Semiconductor Laser Market Growth Analysis, Revenue Outlook & In-depth Research Report

Global Semiconductor Laser Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to its application in defense industry due to features like small body, long life, light weight and better efficiency. Semiconductor lasers are more efficient and enhanced than the traditional lasers. They are similar to the transistor and can potentially perform operations like LED. Semiconductors are smaller in size, highly efficient for all types of applications and energy and cost effective.

Semiconductor laser industry is influenced by growing demand for consumer devices that is propelling the demand for semiconductor lasers since they are used for multiple manufacturing practices. Moreover, incorporation of OLED technology in mobile phones is fueling the semiconductor lasers market. However, undefined life of laser diodes are hampering the market growth of semiconductor laser. Besides sudden failure, laser diodes are expected to degrade in future due to several reasons.

Introduction of additive manufacturing and 3D printing has progressed over the years as prominent energy-efficient and eco-friendly technology. This technology delivers improved efficiency with least consumption of materials. These trends are increasingly affecting semiconductor laser industry thereby influencing its growth.

Type Outlook:

  • Fiber optic laser
  • Vertical cavity surface emitting laser
  • Compact disc laser
  • High power diode laser
  • Red laser
  • Violet laser
  • Green laser
  • Blue laser

Application Outlook:

  • Optical storage
  • Lithography
  • Healthcare
  • R&D and defense
  • Sensor
  • Display
  • Printing
  • Communication
  • Industrial

Geographically, semiconductor laser market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Owing to growing industrialization and developments, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the market of semiconductor laser in the coming years.

The prominent players in semiconductor laser industry are ASML Holdings N.V., Newport Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., TAxcel Photonics Inc. and Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG.

