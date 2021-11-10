Motion Sensor Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Motion Sensor Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global motion sensor market size is projected to touch USD 8.7 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at 7.8% CAGR, according to a new report by Million Insights, Growing use of motion sensors in gaming devices and consumer electronics is driving the market growth. Rapidly increasing consumer electronics market is positively affecting the market growth. For example, newly introduced wearable devices are gaining traction among consumers.

Request a Sample Copy of Motion Sensor Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-motion-sensor-market/request-sample

Technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmentative Reality (AR) are increasingly getting popular in consumer electronics. These technologies are incorporated in smart phones and wearable devices such as VR glass, smart glass, head-up display and VR motion chairs. Motion sensors play crucial role in development of VR and AR applications. The number of VR users has increased from 1 million in 2014 to 150+ million in 2018. Thus, growing VR application is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market players.

For AR/VR domain, motion sensors are used for gaming applications. Motion gaming system enables players to interact with the help of body movements. The demand for interactive games has increased significantly over the last few years, thereby, supporting the growth of motion sensors.

Europe held the largest share in the motion sensors market and the region is projected to maintain its dominance over the next few years. Presence of leading automobile giant in the region is driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast duration.

Motion Sensor Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Infrared

Ultrasonic

Microwave

Dual Technology

Tomographic

Others

Motion Sensor Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Access Motion Sensor Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-motion-sensor-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is a key market for consumer electronics and thereby, projected to occupy the significant share in the market over the forecast duration.

The microwave category is predicted to exhibit significant growth rate as they can operate in the K-band frequency range.

Healthcare segment is projected to grow considerably owing to increasing demand for wireless body area networks.

Leading players operating in the market are Kionix, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, SENSINOVA, TE Connectivity Ltd. and STMicroelectronics among others.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com