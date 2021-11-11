The Manifest Recognizes Algoworks as “India’s Most Recommended IT Services Company”

Noida, India, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — The Manifest, a business news and how-to website, has recognized Algoworks as ‘India’s Most Recommended IT Services Company for 2021’.

Being a globally renowned B2B IT services provider, Algoworks is a multi-niched technology expert with experience in mobile app development, web app development. Algoworks provides customization services on Salesforce and also provides consultation in DevOps, UI UX Design, and custom app development.

“We feel extremely delighted to be awarded by The Manifest! We have always remained sincere in our job and thus the clients rely on Algoworks for developing result-driven practice. Being named as a top IT services provider makes us extremely joyous and motivates us to do even better,” said Rachit Agarwal, Co-founder, and Director of Algoworks.

This recognition means that Algoworks is one of the leaders in the region based on the quality of consultation services, project management abilities, and overall customer satisfaction rate.

