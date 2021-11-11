Future Electronics Wraps Up First Season of The Current, A Newly-Launched Video Podcast Series

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has completed the first season of The Current, a newly-launched video podcast seriesThe Current is an application-based show that keeps viewers up to speed on some of the embedded semiconductor industry’s latest technologies, applications, designs and more. The episodes cover topics such as Internet of Things (IoT), sensors and connectivity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), ESD protection and more.

The series aims to help manufacturers achieve design goals in trending markets and be adept to all the industry’s best practices, while avoiding any potential hazards or difficulties that may arise within an embedded design.

The Host

The Current is hosted by Todd Baker, Vice President of the Advanced Engineering Group at Future Electronics. Baker has over 20 years of semiconductor industry experience and a network of supplier partners included in many episodes of Season 1. This allows him to transfer his knowledge and leadership of Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering Group to viewers worldwide.

To see the full Season 1 of The Current, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/the-current-vodcast, where you can also subscribe to the series on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

