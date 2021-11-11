Take back Control of Your Dual and Multi-Boot Machines with the BootIt Collection from TeraByte

Las Vegas, United States of America, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Trying to keep an organization’s operating system and partition needs in check can be an overwhelming task. Different users require native applications to complete their work, which often means implementing dual boot and multi-boot solutions. Between the BIOS version and space implications, the task will usually require overusing valuable IT department resources.

Now you can reduce the strain on your team by implementing the upgraded boot manager from TeraByte Unlimited called the BootIt Collection. This efficient software suite includes the BootIt UEFI and the BootIt Bare Metal versions for use with legacy bios and the more modern UEFI that has become standard on most machines.

This multi-boot manager relieves the confusion of segmenting partitions for different OS needs. The sleek user interface allows you to easily install and operate different OS packages. You’ll be able to create disk images for whatever type of partition that is required, move partitions to new drives, or modify existing partitions with updates to ensure a secure and smooth network.

With the BootIt Collection, you can edit BCD (boot configuration data) and delete those partitions that are taking up valuable space on your systems. This is also a handy tool for copying specific partitions to more secure drives after a completed project. If potential threats do not know where the information is located, how can they attempt to steal it away?

IT departments will breathe a sigh of relief from the cross-generational benefit of using the BootIt Collection. Many managers do not want to get rid of older machines. This software suite allows your team to integrate older, out-of-date, and less secure instances of Windows and Linux so you can safely transfer information to updated models.

The mouse-driven GUI is perfect for recovering lost or deleted data using the undelete tool. This way, your team can find those files that were accidentally moved, deleted, or copied to places where they should never have existed. With over 200 primary partitions that can be supported, you’ll easily control your organization’s disk partitions, boot sequence, and multi-boot machines.

Download a free trial of the advanced BootIt Collection at https://www.terabyteunlimited.com/bootit-collection/.