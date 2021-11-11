Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Do you know digital marketing is the one way that can help your website rank on the top of search engine pages. Here, I will be sharing with you the digital marketing tips for beginners. As a beginner, it is really hard to understand what exactly is SEO and how can it help, which tool will provide reports most accurate data etc..

If you need the best digital marketing service, you can find the right digital marketing agency in UAE.

So here are my best digital marketing tips for beginners:

1 . Educate yourself about Digital Marketing

The first thing you can do in order to learn more about digital marketing is reading different resources available online on the topic. You should read continuously until you not only understand but also feel confident when someone talks or discuss about it. The good thing about learning SEO this way is that even if you don’t have any design or technical knowledge beforehand, you can still do well by just knowing basic English language and focusing on learning the right keywords and their meanings. But, don’t just read any article and move on, you should always check that whether it is written by a person who really understands the topic or is just trying to attract people for his/her business. Try not to fool yourself!

2 . Keep an Eye On Competitors

Before starting anything new, we must know about our competitors and what they are doing at present. So, create an account in Google Analytics to get started with the competitor’s strategy before implementing your own one. You can also do research about other companies’ digital marketing strategies through different tools available online including SEMrush, Accuranker etc.. This will give you an idea of what needs improvement in your plan. The right digital marketing agency in UAE can help you to find your competitors.

3 . Start Blogging

Blogging is one of the most crucial things in digital marketing, not because it helps you get more traffic but also it builds your brand online through informative contents which will help you gain trust from potential customers. You should start blogging right now even if you don’t have any idea about what to blog about. You can just google relevant keywords related to your business and start writing blog posts around that topic, give them catchy titles so that people can easily understand what they are up for when they click on the link. The good thing about blogging is that you can do it practically anytime anywhere whether at home or office, all you need is a laptop with an internet connection and research skills (keyword research). That’s it!

4 . Answer Questions on Quora, Yahoo! Answers and Other Q&A Platforms

Quora is my favorite platform as it helps you build your brand as well as visibility online as people will start to notice you over time. You can mention that the answers provided by you on Quora are posted by “Joe Smith at Digital Marketing Tips for Beginners” and give a link to your own blog/website in order to make it look more professional and also bring traffic from those visitors who find what they need through search engines like Google or Bing. Also, make sure that before submitting an answer, you should do some research about the topic, read other’s answers first so that your contents will be unique and most importantly, your answer is likely to get ranked up in the top which will fetch you more than enough traffic over time.

5 . Start Paying Attention to Behavior of Customers Visiting Your Website or Blog

Make sure that before implementing any strategies for driving traffic, you should first check where it took place and what type of visitors brought those. You can do this by installing a tool called Google Analytics on your website/blog. It’s also important that you keep studying the behavior of your customers as their choices might help you decide which platform would be suitable to advertise your business so as to increase sales at higher rates rather than spending money on other advertisement platforms which are not bringing much benefits as expected. Just look at the screen shot below to see where visitors are coming from for this blog.

6 . Implement SEO on Your Site/Blogs

I know that you might be thinking what’s SEO and why do I need it? This is one of the most important things that any blogger or site owner should study before starting a business online because it will help you in several ways including bringing more traffic, better ranking in search engines and consequently, fetching higher profits. It’s not so difficult to understand and implement, you just have to focus on implementing keywords at their right places and it should be placed in such a way that when people start typing related words/phrases into any search engine like Google, they would easily get your site among top results.

7 . Create a List of Credits/References on Other Sites and Blogs

This is another easy way to increase traffic, visibility as well as your brand online. You just have to find reputable online marketing Dubai sites which accept guest posts from people who are willing to post their contents in order to make themselves visible online especially if they don’t have any blog of their own.

8 . Promote Your Blog Posts on Social Networking Sites

This is one of the easiest ways to increase traffic to your website as well as blog if you know how to promote it properly. The trick here is to make sure that before submitting links for sharing, you should ask people who are likely to appreciate your post especially those with same interest or related sites so that they might share it or like it at least when they see it shared by others on their newsfeed(Facebook) or in their relevant news group(Twitter).

You also hire the best online marketing Dubai experts who can help you to improve your ranking and traffic of your website