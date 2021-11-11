Pursuit Technology announces new Go1 integration with their LMS, Acorn

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-paced world, convenience is key, and in the learning management system space, convenience comes from integrations. Go1 is a content hub containing the largest curated eLearning library from the world’s top training providers. With both companies beginning as start-ups in Australia, a partnership between Go1’s content hub and Pursuit Technology’s Acorn LMS was a natural fit. Today, this partnership is a reality, and with it, an integration that puts Go1’s content into the Acorn ecosystem.

This integration will see Go1’s hundreds of thousands of engaging digital learning resources become easily accessible and completable from within Acorn. All Go1 content will be displayed seamlessly alongside other content housed within Acorn’s catalogue and programs. The Acorn system will continuously update the content library so users will always have the most up to date Go1 learning materials at their fingertips.

Beyond just the catalogue, Go1 content will also be part of Acorn’s training history and can be marked as completed just like any other content in the system. Items that a user may have previously completed within Go1’s system will be synced into the Acorn completion history. All this data and more will connect to Acorn’s analytic and reporting functions.

Acorn offers our administrators the ability to allow capabilities to be mapped to both specific users and content. With this system in place, administrators will be able to map out specific development pathways for users and hone their workforce planning strategies. Go1 content will also be part of this system, with the ability to map its content out to Acorn’s capability frameworks and become part of each user’s learning pathways.

“By empowering organisations to map Go1 content to their capability frameworks, they are given a greater understanding and control of their internal mobility,” said Blake Proberts (Managing Director & Co-Founder). “Essentially, they’ll be able to create learning pathways with this content in Acorn that address their unique skills gaps, develop a perpetual talent supply and support individual performance plan goals.”

Basem Emera, Go1 Vice-President of Partnerships & Alliances, said the easy integration and breadth of Go1’s content hub is a boon for Acorn LMS learners.

“Go1 is the most comprehensive online corporate learning marketplace with more than 3.5 million learners globally. We’re looking forward to a strong partnership with Pursuit Technology that will see Go1’s content hub play a pivotal role in enhancing the learning and professional development journey for Acorn LMS users,” Emera said.

For those concerned about security, Pursuit Technology has taken every precaution to ensure the integration meets its high standards. Learning and people data transferred between the Acorn and Go1 systems can be obscured during transmission to ensure it cannot be intercepted. With both companies based locally in Australia, everything follows strict Australian security protocols.

Pursuit Technology and Go1 will be talking more about this integration during the upcoming Acorn Forum on Friday, November 5: https://bit.ly/3jJqvcE

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Our Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.