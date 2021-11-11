Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Donna Hartley on 20 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Donna Hartley on the occasion of her 20th anniversary with the company.

“Future Electronics offered me an opportunity at a time when I needed it most, as a single mom of three,” she said.

Donna began her career at Future Electronics on August 31, 2001 as a Product Marketing Operator. One year later, she moved to a Business Analyst role in the Operations department.

In 2004, Donna accepted an Executive Assistant position, and she has supported several executives in this role over the years. “I appreciate being given the opportunity to be part of Mr. Miller’s team and to have participated in diverse projects and initiatives that have contributed to the growth of he company”, said Ms. Hartley.

When she is not working, Donna loves camping and also enjoys spending time reading and knitting. “But my favorite thing is to spend time with my five beautiful grandchildren.”

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###