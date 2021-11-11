Funk and R&B veteran Barry Wilkins releases second 2021 single ‘Do It Like This’

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Funk and R&B veteran Barry Wilkins has dropped his second official single for 2021, “Do It Like This.” Like his surprise drop of popular single “202” which startled the funk community last spring, “Do It Like This” has been proudly published as an independent release recorded, mixed, and produced at his own B. Creative Imagery Design and Recording Studio (link provided below). Featuring the classic funk and R&B sound which can never be imitated, “Do It Like This” proves Barry Wilkins has much more in store for fans than just a comeback single.

Tyrone, Georgia’s Barry Wilkins can make funk the way it’s supposed to be done because he has roots playing in legitimate Stax Records artists such as Art Jerry Miller, the Mad-Lads, and the Bar-Kays. He has cited as influences Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Hazel, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Prince, as well as the legendary Funkadelics and Earth, Wind and Fire, with whom he shares many sonic traits.

“’Do It Like This’ is a funky groove that is relaxed and in the pocket,” says Wilkins of the new track. “By that I mean the tempo creates the relaxed groove, and pushing the ‘1’ keeps it in the pocket.”

As fanatics of funk know, “The 1” refers to James Brown’s steadfast principle that funk music be concretely founded on the first beat of each measure of a song. It’s a bulletproof way to ensure a track has a tight danceability from start to finish. “Do It Like This” has more than that, though. It’s also built on an irresistible hook.

“The original guitar line felt good and made it easy to build around it,” Wilkins says. “I love energy and dynamics and even at that tempo, I was able to lift the song up.”

Lifting songs up, and lifting people up with songs, too, are activities with which Barry Wilkins is all too familiar.

“I want the feeling and groove of the track to strike a nerve,” he writes. “’Do It Like This’ means to open your eyes and realize what gift you have been blessed with and ‘Do It.’ Express yourself. Just as an example, whether you play blues, funk, rock or classical guitar, reach to do the best and whatever is best for you.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Do It Like This,” Barry Wilkins writes:

“There is no specific way to do something. You can reach your accomplishments in so many different ways and from so many different roads.”

“Do It Like This” by Barry Wilkins is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, funk and R&B music fans.

“Do It Like This” by Barry Wilkins —

www.bcreativestudio.org/do-it-like-this-release/

Official Slideshow Video —

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMb82_TEo5k&ab_channel=BarryWilkins

Official Website —

www.bcreativestudio.org

Instagram —

barry.wilkins.10