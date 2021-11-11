Vietnam Public Relations and Communications Excellence Awards 2021

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Initiated and hosted by VNPR, the award aims to honor the most outstanding achievements and best efforts of individuals and teams in the field of Public Relations (PR) and Communications in Vietnam. The award is honorably supported by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO) and the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).

The VNPR Awards 2021 opens to all PR, Communications, brand building and reputation management professionals or teams from enterprises, consultancies, associations, organizations, universities, institutions and NGOs across Vietnam. The VNPR Awards 2021 include three main categories, with 11 related awards.

The entries can be submitted from October 1 until November 30, 2021. The awarding gala event will be organized in January 2022. All entries will be judged and scored by an independent panel of Vietnamese, regional, and global leading industry experts, based on a demanding set of criteria, including the originality and effectiveness of the campaigns towards business objectives.

In addition to the goal of honoring the outstanding achievements and campaigns of the year, the VNPR Awards 2021 also provides an excellent networking forum for all attendees to have a comprehensive look at the development of the professional community, while delivering public value through communications excellence across Vietnam.

“While PR and communications fields are well-known and have a long history in the Western countries, their concepts are still unpopular in Vietnam. In recent years, PR & communications practitioners in Vietnam have been making efforts to find our voices in the local market. In the light of the recent events, VNPR Awards 2021 will be an occasion to honor the contribution of Vietnam’s PR practitioners, as well as showcase the development of PR practices in Vietnam. I hope that the Award will receive much attention from the public, and that the PR industry would gain the recognition that it deserves,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, a PR and marketing agency in Vietnam.

Ms. Phan Thi Hong Tam, Executive Chairman of VNPR, said: “In the context of social-economic changes, PR & Communications campaigns play an important role in helping businesses recover and win the market. This urges PR practitioners to be more creative, to acquire and integrate different methods and channels that bring the highest efficiency to communications activities. We believe that the “Vietnam Public Relations and Communications Excellence Awards 2021” will be a professional and inspirational playground for organizations and individuals to get recognition for their work and shine in their chosen field. At the same time, this is also an opportunity for VNPR to widely introduce excellent campaigns that have made positive impacts on society in recent time, as well as to promote the development of the industry and PR practitioner’s community in Vietnam.”

About VNPR:

Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR) was established in April 2019, aiming at the long-term goal of building a prestigious professional social organization. With this organization, the Public Relations industry will be recognized and honored with the meaning and core values that this profession brings, to meet the changes of Public Relations in the new age, and positively contribute to economic and social development.