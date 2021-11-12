Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market is set to grow at an exponential rate by the year 2025. Bone grafts are been increasingly used in oncologic revision prosthetic surgery, traumatology, bone regeneration, and spine surgery. Orthopedics over several years have used bone grafts and substitutes for assisting bone repair surgeries.

“Technological developments and trends such as stem cell and tissue engineering have demonstrated a huge potential for augmenting the prevailing performance of bone grafts. Alternatively, tissue engineering has made it possible to culture cells identical to the ones found in the bone marrow.”

The market is majorly driven by the rising geriatric population all over the world. Ongoing technological advancements in the medical field have led to a significant shift from the use of autograft to allograft techniques. In addition, the growing cases of chronic lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes are estimated to further boost the market expansion.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Natural

Autografts

Allografts

Demineralised Bone Matrix

Others

Synthetic

Ceramic

Composite

Polymer

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Spinal Fusion

Dental

Joint Reconstruction

Craniomaxillofacial

Foot and Ankle

Long Bone

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Arthrex

Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

Baxter International Inc and many others

