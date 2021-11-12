Airsoft Guns Market: Global Forecast Over 2031

Global sales of airsoft guns reached 2.7 million units in 2018, according to a recent market research study of Fact.MR. The report has projected ~6% annual growth in the airsoft guns sales volume towards the end of 2019, indicating healthy growth prospects of the airsoft guns industry over the next few years. With rising proclivity of the millennial generation for leisure sports, strongly backed by increasing discretionary purchases, it is highly likely that the demand for airsoft guns and other shooting sport gear will experience a robust hike in years to come.

The study opines that electric-powered airsoft guns continue to witness increased adoption over spring-powered and gas-powered variants, attributing to their selective fire capabilities. Moreover, electric-powered airsoft guns can be leveraged for both semi and fully automatic operations, unlike the rest two counterparts. Manufacturers are thus likely to maintain their focus on innovations in electric airsoft guns, banking on their successful track record on the basis of ‘customization’.

Growing traction for fully automatic and highly upgraded guns that have adequate metal gearbox internals covered in strong polycarbonate, continue to uplift the revenue share of electric-powered airsoft guns in the market, which was ~40% in 2018. With end users seeking guns that can be readily upgraded to increase the rate of fire, electric-powered airsoft guns will continue to witness a spike in sales in the forthcoming years

Research Methodology An authentic methodology and a holistic approach lay down the foundation of the valuable insights presented in the airsoft guns market for the foreseeable time frame. The Fact.MR report provides in-depth information on the growth prospects of airsoft guns market along with riveting insights into the forecast analysis of the market. Detailed primary and secondary research has been employed to garner actionable insights into the forecast analysis of airsoft guns market. The report on airsoft guns market has further undergone cross-validation by in-house analysts to ensure the uniqueness of the information published in the report.