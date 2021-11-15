Launch of the book, “Tazammul Sangeet” by Dr. Shahnaz Khan (Author)

Posted on 2021-11-15 by in Education, Entertainment // 0 Comments

BFC Publications

Tazammul Sangeet” by Dr. Shahnaz Khan (Author)

 

Lucknow, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is thrilled to announce the launch of, “Tazammul Sangeet”, a book that explores the history of Indian music in chronological order. The prequel to this book i.e. Tazammul Sangeet Part I was widely appreciated by the readers, so much so that it went on to become a bestseller in its category. The book discussed the forms of music listed in ancient Indian scriptures, from the “Rig Veda” to the school of music followed by the Rajputs.

According to Dr. Shahnaz Khan, the author, this book conceals material relevant to the students of music, be it BPA, MA or PhD. It discusses the form of music prevalent since 1206 AD Delhi and Indian music’s evolution to its present form.

“I am confident that this book shall be a useful study for the followers of the discipline, and go on to be a bestseller,” she says.

The book has been made available for purchase from 15 July 2021 on Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Flipkart.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution