Launch of the book, “Tazammul Sangeet” by Dr. Shahnaz Khan (Author)

“Tazammul Sangeet” by Dr. Shahnaz Khan (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is thrilled to announce the launch of, “Tazammul Sangeet”, a book that explores the history of Indian music in chronological order. The prequel to this book i.e. Tazammul Sangeet Part I was widely appreciated by the readers, so much so that it went on to become a bestseller in its category. The book discussed the forms of music listed in ancient Indian scriptures, from the “Rig Veda” to the school of music followed by the Rajputs.

According to Dr. Shahnaz Khan, the author, this book conceals material relevant to the students of music, be it BPA, MA or PhD. It discusses the form of music prevalent since 1206 AD Delhi and Indian music’s evolution to its present form.

“I am confident that this book shall be a useful study for the followers of the discipline, and go on to be a bestseller,” she says.

The book has been made available for purchase from 15 July 2021 on Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Flipkart.