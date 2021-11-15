Catch MRHB DeFi Charmain at the 15th Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Summit

Saudi Arabia, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Coming up this Wednesday, November 10, 2021 is the 15th Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Summit where leading members in the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI) will be in attendance to converse and assess new and disruptive trends and advancements in digital finance and fintech across the IFSI world.

Event Details

Date | Wednesday, 10 November 2021

14:45–16:00 KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Session Chair: Mr. Ayman

Sejiny, Chief Executive Officer, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the

Private Sector (ICD)

Session Line-up:

Prof. Dr. Mohamad Akram

Laldin, Executive Director, International Shari’ah Research Academy for Islamic

Finance (ISRA).

Mr. Khalid Jamal Al Kayed,

Chief Executive Officer, Bank Nizwa

Mr. Zeiad Idris, Chief

Executive Officer, Algrba

Mr. Khalid Howladar, Head

(Credit & Sukuk Advisory), RJ Fleming & Co

The Islamic Financial Services Board is a discussionary forum dedicated to meeting and talking about the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI) where leaders in the field can propose ways to grow the market, argue strategies and give one another’s expertise and experience.

The general topic of the IFSB Summit will be crypto-investments, digital assets and halal crypto. Representing MRHB DeFi at the summit is Khalid Howlader, Chairman of MRHB’s Governance Board, where he will meet with policymakers, financial industry leaders, experts, and many other stakeholders in Islamic Finance. Khalid Howlader, is also the Senior Managing Director and Head of Credit & Sukuk for R.J. Fleming & Co. for institutional and sovereign clients. With his global perspectives, he is a recognised authority in his field and has addressed investors worldwide as well as audiences at the World Bank, IMF, ECB and IIF.

The main purpose of the event is to spread awareness about recent changes in the IFSI world, bringing to the forefront of Islamic Finance topics like regulatory frameworks and effective jurisdiction along with trade-offs and questions regarding ethics and innovation.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB (pronounced ‘Marhaba’) DeFi is a decentralised finance platform built to bring ethics to the DeFi space with an approach that supports the inclusion of faith-based and other excluded communities in addition to existing crypto-natives so that everyone can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi to help build a true peer-to-peer financial and economic value system.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Islamic Finance into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings that are also ESG compliant.

The project is backed by a diverse and strong team with backgrounds spanning crypto, technology, faith-compliant investing, finance and seasoned institutional veterans of industry. The public sale offering will be in December. Register your interest and read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here.

MRHB DeFi Official Channels:

MRHB DeFi Website: https://marhabadefi.com/

MRHB DeFi Twitter: https://twitter.com/marhabadefi

MRHB DeFi Telegram: https://t.me/mdf_official