An E-Learning Bridge To Your Passion- ipassio

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Nostalgia is a constant companion – a feeling that always comes when we come across similar situations. Do you recall your favourite hobby growing up? It could’ve been your dance class, music class or those home cooking classes? The pandemic may’ve kept us at home, but e-learning on ipassio is the bridge you can cross, to get to your long-time aspirations. Along with its varied range of curated courses, enjoy reigniting your hobbies. Learn from teachers who provide you the best of their knowledge in a series of 1-on-1, online live sessions.

The vision of a one-stop hobby platform

This coming-of-age e-learning platform was founded in the year 2015 by entrepreneurs Tanuj Shah (CEO) and Anuj Shah (COO). The duo developed the vision of a platform where individuals from different backgrounds could get access to highly qualified teachers, who could impart what they wished to learn.

Talking about the incident that led him to think about e-learning hobbies, Co-Founder and CEO Tanuj Shah says, “It all started with me attempting to learn the acoustic guitar. I found a tutor and put in a lot of learning effort – from traveling for the class, over 2 hours back and forth, to practicing, it didn’t work. I also found that attending a class with others didn’t get me the right guidance. That is what triggered me. Receiving that focus while learning, at home, was what we planned and achieved, successfully!”

The passion for learning is the key behind ipassio

The term ‘ipassio’ is keyed by the two founders – as the letter ‘i’ in the brand name signifies the individuals coming to learn and discover their abilities whereas the latter bit – ‘passio’ – is the Latin term for ‘passion’ – something that everyone associated with the platform is – from the ipassio team to the teachers and learners.

Speaking of how the pandemic changed their entire growth margin, Co-founder and COO Anuj Shah mentions, “The new normal has been a boon in disguise. While millions worldwide decided to stay indoors as a precautionary measure, going back to their hobbies was what many chose. The duration usually spent outdoors was spent online, on our platform. We have achieved massive growth in the number of our teachers and students organically, on a global scale and I believe that this is just the beginning.”

Reignite your interests with a range of 360+ courses

ipassio’s hashtag #Pickitupagain suggests how you could go back out there and pick that hobby or activity that you left behind in the process of things.

Available in 100+ countries, 370+ teachers across genres

Variety is the essence of this one-of-a-kind, e-learning platform. ipassio is a platform that is all making its mark internationally, having both teachers and students who are signing up from different countries. Choose from a digital set of personalized courses that are distributed over durations that are suitable for both, long-term and short-term training.

Easy transactions, hassle-free experience with the best

Join ipassio for a smooth journey with interactive course structures, easy class management, easy student enrolments, easy transaction handling, and individual attention from the experts you learn your skills from online live, 1-on-1 sessions.

E-learning is the future of education in the new normal and ipassio is your solution to the extra-curricular activities that you’ve wanted to pursue or have wanted your children to pick up. From music and dance to yoga and cooking, you name it and we already have the best of it. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up on ipassio today or get in touch with us for more information. Visit- https://www.ipassio.com/