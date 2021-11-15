Sericin Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031

Europe currently accounts for a majority of the consumption of sericin, followed by Asia Pacific. This is due to the fact that, a large number of personal care & cosmetic product and pharmaceutical manufacturers are located in these regions, and sericin plays a vital role in these end-use industries.

Moreover, relatively higher number of researches are on to identify newer uses of sericin in the field of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. This is due to the fact that, sericin has superior biocompatibility, and as such, is used in numerous pharmaceutical formulations. In addition to this, sericin usage in cosmetic products leads to an increase in hydration, thereby provide anti-aging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought-after by millennials, and is causing a rise in demand of cosmetic products worldwide.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the sericin market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 289.3 Mn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The sericin market is anticipated to add 1.8X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.
  • Personal care & cosmetic applications capture a major share, equivalent to two-third of the global sericin market, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 149.3 Mn over 2021-2031.
  • The skincare segment is anticipated to gain around 179 BPS over the next ten years.
  • Solid sericin is anticipated to gain around 3.2 BPS over the forecast period, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 155 Mn by 2031.
  • Europe is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 72 BPS in its market share by 2031.
  • However, Asia Pacific is poised to be the growth hotspot over the forecast period, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 61 Mn by 2031.
  • The market in China and India is set to expand at high CAGRs of 7% and 7.5%, respectively.
  • Due to the onset of COVID-19, market growth (-0.1%) was hit in 2020; however, sales are increasing and the growth rate for 2021 is pegged at around 5%.

Key Segments Covered

  • Form

    • Solid
    • Liquid

  • Application

    • Personal Care & Cosmetics
      • Hair Care
      • Skin Care
      • Others
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Others

  • Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Sericin Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Sericin Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Sericin Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sericin Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Sericin Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting  Sericin Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sericin Market is  carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Sericin Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Sericin Market growth.

