Market Leader – Mosquito Repellent Market

According to the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA), mosquito repellents are products designed to keep mosquitoes away, thereby preventing them from biting and feeding on human blood. These mosquito repellent products are sold as sprays, creams & oils, vaporizers, incense sticks, coils, and mats. These repellents usually contain synthetic or natural active ingredients. The global market for mosquito repellents was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026. The global market for mosquito repellents is driven by increase in mosquito-borne diseases, rising population and urbanization levels, and increasing consumer awareness related to mosquito repellent products.

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (US), and Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), are among the key players leading the market through their innovative offerings, enhanced production capacities, and efficient distribution channels. Other noteworthy players included in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Natura & Co Holding SA (Brazil), 3M Company (US), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Jyothy Labs Limited (India), PelGar International (UK), AoGrand Group (China), Enesis Group (Indonesia), Herbal Strategi (India), Sawyer Products, Inc. (US), and Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India). Apart from global companies, the mosquito repellent market comprises several companies that conduct their business activities at a regional and local level. These include Sarex Chemicals (India), J.K. Fragrances (India), Soorya Industries (India), Repellers India LLP (India), Guangzhou Topone Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Fujian Gaoke Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. (China), Jimo Quimica Industrial Ltd. (Brazil), Synvita CC (South Africa), Peaceful Sleep (South Africa), Dermatanical Pty Ltd. (South Africa), TANATEX Chemicals B.V. (Netherlands), Helan Cosmesi di Laboratorio S.r.l (Italy), Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd. (Australia), Industrias Químicas Megar (Spain), and Hannox International Corporation (Taiwan). Key market players have focused on acquisitions, expansions, investments, new product launches, and partnerships to cater to the demand for mosquito repellents across the world.

In November 2020, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA opened a laundry & home care warehouse at its production facility in Montornes del Valles, Spain. The company has enabled investment of USD 26 million in the 24,000 square meter warehouse, which will serve as a major logistics hub for Southern Europe. This logistics center has a capacity to move over 1 million pallets and store over 35,000 pallets. The warehouse can also be used for automated picking and co-packing tasks and has a capacity to move more than 7 million product units per year.

In April 2020, Godrej Consumer Products Limited announced three strategic partnerships during the COVID-19 lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread. These partnerships were formed with food delivery app Zomato; B2B supply chain startup Shop Kirana, and the car rental company Zoomcar for the delivery of essential goods. Through this partnership, consumers will be able to get home delivery of Godrej consumer products such as handwash, sanitizer, soaps, hair color, Godrej aer products and mosquito repellent products such as Goodknight, Godrej HIT. Through these partnerships, the company ensured access of essential supplies to their individual households, distributors, and retailers.

In February 2020, Godrej Consumer Products Limited launched a new product named Goodknight Gold Flash, a mosquito repellent vaporizer. This new offering is India’s most powerful liquid vaporizer, with visible proof of efficacy through flash vapors. With upgraded heating technology and visible efficacy, Goodknight Gold Flash is aimed to be a game changer for the liquid vaporizer market in India. Through this offering, the company wants to upgrade users of formats like coils and burning solutions like incense sticks, thereby targeting an additional USD 34 million market comprising such products.