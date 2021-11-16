Clean Up Your Desktop and Add Time Saving Productivity Hacks with QnE Companion for Windows

Las Vegas, United States of America, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Windows offers users many potential time savings productivity tools, but they always seem challenging to discover from the overly complicated menu and program system. Even if you can find a shortcut that could improve your daily use, it may not do the exact sequence of steps you would like the most.

That is where the upgraded QnE Companion utility can help. This easy-to-use and intuitive suite of Windows-specific tools vastly improves your daily machine use and productivity. The best part is that the software is not a massive toll on your system resources. For example, you can quickly recover copied items from your clipboard without having to open multiple programs and overtax your memory using the QnE Companion.

The same efficiency is true for screen capturing. In this time of remote working and constant Zoom meetings, using QnE Companion to take whole desktop screenshots or specific images of smaller windows creates a workflow advantage your peers will envy. This software is all about improving your day-to-day work.

The Icon Companion feature allows you to quickly categorize different documents, icons, and files on your desktop by flashing those that meet specific criteria in a search. Any tool that helps manage the number of files that get left on your desktop is going to be well worth installing.

The QnE Companion is the suite of features that will help you regain control of your Windows PC or laptop. You can create basic shortcuts to your specific work and applications while improving your desktop’s appearance. This software does the job of improving your overall productivity experience by helping you maintain a clean and easy-to-navigate space. The powerful features can be accessed from the Windows taskbar, a small floating window, or through traditional shortcuts.

To download a free 30-day trial of QnE Companion, visit https://www.terabyteunlimited.com/qnecompanion/.