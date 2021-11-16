Osteoarthritis Treatment in Karimnagar

Karimnagar, India, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Osteoarthritis is caused when a protective cartilage that cushions the ends of your bones wears down due to wear and tear. This is the most common type of arthritis affecting worldwide. It mainly affects the joints of your spine, knees, hips, and hands. The development of this disease can be controlled by being active and leading a healthy lifestyle. To improve the joint movement and pain certain medications are used.

People with osteoarthritis suffer with pain and joint stiffness. Unlike rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis does not affect skin tissue, lungs, blood vessels and the eyes.

Symptoms of Osteoarthritis:

The osteoarthritis symptoms usually develop very slowly and turn into a serious problem over time. Few symptoms are: